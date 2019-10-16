Greensboro College Volleyball Tops Mary Baldwin On Senior Day:Pride down Flying Squirrels on a fine Fall afternoon

Volleyball Tops Mary Baldwin On Senior Day

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team defeated the Fighting Squirrels of Mary Baldwin University Wednesday 3-0.

Greensboro toll the opening set by a 25-19 score before extending their lead to two sets with a 25-17 win in Set 2. Following the second set victory, Greensboro raced out to a 6-0 lead in the third set behind the serve of Carly Uhlir.

After establishing the large lead, the Pride did not look back as they closed out the match with a 25-6 win.

Senior Sarah Egbers, who was recognized prior to the match, posted a match-high 12 kills to go along with one block while Hailey Stout posted eight kills and four service aces. Kayce Jo Harris paced the Greensboro defense with 12 digs on the day.

“This was a big conference win tonight,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “The team played well and it’s always fun when you get to honor your seniors. Sarah had a big night for us and led the team in kills. I would like to thank her for all that she has done for our program over the past two seasons.

“Now we will get back to work and prepare for a challenging conference weekend.”

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they travel to Meredith College for a USA South Athletic Conference tri-match with the Angels and the Falcons of Pfeiffer University. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.