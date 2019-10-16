Kontoor Brand President & CEO Scott Baxter Named 2020 and 2021 Wyndham Championship Honorary Chairman

KONTOOR BRANDS PRESIDENT & CEO SCOTT BAXTER NAMED 2020 AND 2021 WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP HONORARY CHAIRMAN

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kontoor Brands President and CEO Scott Baxter will serve as the 2020 and 2021 Wyndham Championship honorary chairman, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 4-9, 2020.

As the honorary chairman, Baxter will promote the Wyndham Championship and enhance corporate partnerships while also serving as an ambassador for the PGA TOUR event, which provides important economic and charitable benefits for the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. In the past decade, as the Wyndham Championship has continued to evolve, the honorary chairman has led the charge to promote regionalism through the PGA TOUR event.

“I am honored to accept the role of Wyndham Championship Honorary Chairman,” said Scott Baxter, President and CEO, Kontoor Brands. “As one of Greensboro’s most prominent and engaging sporting events, the Wyndham Championship is a catalyst for economic growth for our community and the Triad region. I look forward to working with the tournament’s proven leadership team to ensure a successful and world-class event in the city we call home.”

Baxter is President and CEO of Kontoor Brands, a global lifestyle apparel company with two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. He has more than three decades of experience in retail, operations, marketing, merchandising, sales and manufacturing. Prior to being named Kontoor Brands CEO in August 2018, Baxter was Group President, Americas West, for VF Corporation. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing brands such as The North Face® and Vans®. Prior to joining VF, Baxter held a series of leadership roles with The Home Depot Company, Edward Don & Company, Nestle and PepsiCo.

“Having Scott on our team as the honorary chairman for our 2020 and 2021 tournaments is great news for the Wyndham Championship,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Scott is an incredibly dynamic leader, and we look forward to his leadership, advice and counsel during his term and beyond. Scott has three decades of experience in building brands and marketing products, and we will benefit from his experience and insights. We are thrilled that he accepted our invitation to join the Wyndham Championship team.”

