Middle School Football Scheduled for Today(10/16/19) and it looks like the rain may be the main ingredient for Today’s games:Jamestown(4-0) at NWG(4-0) postponed, do we have others???
Middle School Football for Today/Wednesday and we just don’t see these games happening today…What do the rest of you think??? Will the rain win out, on this Wednesday in the Middle??? Are we going to play any Middle School Football today, in Guilford County??? The rain is supposed to be pulling/moving out of here by 5pm, but will that allow any games to still be played today???
Today’s Lineup:
Eastern Guilford at Western Guilford Middle 5pm
Northeast Guilford(1-2) at Swann Middle 5pm…Game to be played at Marion Kirby Stadium/Page HS
Mendenhall(0-4) at Kernodle Middle(1-2) 5pm
Hairston at Southern Guilford 5pm…Game to be played at C.K. Siler Stadium/Southern Guilford HS
Kiser(3-1) at Allen Middle(2-0) 5pm…Game to be played at Claude Manzi Stadium/Ben L. Smith HS
Allen Jay Prep at Penn-Griffin 5pm A.J. Simeon Stadium in High Point
Lincoln Academy at Ferndale Middle(4-0) 5pm High Point Athletic Complex
Jamestown(4-0) at Northwest Guilford(4-0) 5:30pm…Game to be played at Billings Stadium/Northwest Guilford HS….*****This game has been postponed due to the rain, and has been rescheduled for Monday October 21 at 5pm….*****
Southeast Guilford at Northern Guilford(2-1) 6pm…Game to be played at Johnny Roscoe Stadium/Northern Guilford HS
Jackson Middle OFF
Welborn Middle OFF
from Tuesday:Lexington Middle at Southwest Guilford Middle(3-1)
curt switalski said,
Jamestown at Northwest has been canceled and moved to Monday Oct. 21 at 5pm
