Studying the Wildlife at the Guilford College Campus:Was it a Muskrat, Hedgehog or Woodchuck???

Click Below and see for yourself…..Was on the trail at Guilford College today and had the camera handy and got some pretty good shots of the campus wildlife and was this a Muskrat, Hedgehog or Woodchuck???

(When you least expect it, you’re selected, action’s on the way, Smile you’re on Andy’s Camera.)

Click Below and see what you think….



Click Below for more on our Quaker friend Sherman, the Woodchuck, the Hedgehog or the Muskrat…



Next up a couple of ducks, Frank and Larry, or Frank and Mary…

Click Below…



Here we go with either Frank, Larry, or Mary…..

Click Below…



Up next we see the Guilford College Quakers’ Lake with a nice sunset heading over the lake and the wind picking up and becoming very brisk in the background…

Click Below to head to the Lake…

