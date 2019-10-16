Talking Professional Wrestling with Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com:WWE, AEW, NWA, ROH, Impact and more

Talking with Bruce Mitchell, the “King of the Ring Reporters” from the Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com…

Were on location inside “The Z Zone” at the Sheetz Convenience Store on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro, N.C.

In Segment One with Bruce Mitchell we are talking WWE, SmackDown, Eric Bischoff and more, plus AEW/All Elite Wrestling, with Chris Jericho, “The Inner Circle”, the Young Bucks, Cody, Jake Hager and more…Also we go on to “The Arn Show”, and hit Arn Anderson’s new Podcast with Conrad Thompson…Hear about Arn working for three hot dogs a night, his surgery, Arn vs. Ric Flair talk and more..

Segment Two with Bruce Mitchell on the NWA with Nick Aldis, Eli Drake, Joe Galli, Jim Cornette, James Storm and more…Ring of Honor Wrestling with PCO, Matt Taven, Rush and more….Impact Wrestling on Axcess TV…

Segment Three with Bruce Mitchell….Saudi Arabia, EC3, Eric Young, Gibsonville’s CWF, Wrestlecade, Bill Goldberg, Brett Hart and more…

