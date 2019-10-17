Carolina Cobras sign rookie WR Vinny Gregory.

*****Greensboro, NC*****

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras……

The Carolina Cobras are happy to announce the signing of WR Vinny Gregory for the 2020 season.

Vinny Gregory (5’7” 175) comes to the Cobras from Buffalo State University and will be making his professional debut with the Cobras. Gregory started his college career at Erie Community College where he led the team in receptions and yards. He accepted a scholarship to Edinboro University and then finished his senior year at Buffalo State. He has attended the Dream Bowl Combine (top FCS, D1, D2, D3 all-star game and combine). He has attended both the Buffalo Bills Pro Day, as well as the XFL Tampa Showcase.

In a previous interview with Draft Diamonds, Gregory was asked what his teammates would say his best quality is? He answered, “My teammates say my best quality is my footwork/route running and the positivity I have in any situation of a game.”

We asked him his thoughts on being signed by Carolina and he said “I feel great about signing, and I am extremely excited to start my professional career. I believe the Carolina Cobras are the best organization in the NAL, and I’m ready to go win some games.”

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.