Carolina Cobras sign WR Lamont Bryant(Morgan State)

Carolina Cobras sign WR Lamont Bryant

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

*****Greensboro, NC*****

The Carolina Cobras are happy to announce the signing of WR Lamont Bryant for the 2020 season.

Lamont Bryant (6’5” 229 Morgan St) was a First Team All-MEAC in 2009 and again in 2011. He then moved on to the Carolina Panthers where he was on their practice squad for the 2012 season.

Bryant was signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2014 where he was during mini-camps and OTAs before being released.

Bryant then went to play in Canada for a couple years before playing with the Massachusetts Pirates in the NAL in 2018, where in eight games, he had 18 receptions for 228 yards and three TDs, as well as another TD rushing for the Pirates.

Bryant also played on the defense for the Pirates and had 15.5 tackles and a pass break up.

When asked about playing for the Cobras Bryant had this to say “It is amazing. Going to a great organization. Actually, playing against them back in 2018 to see the power they had, I appreciate it. I appreciate them letting me come to their organization.”

