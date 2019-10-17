Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of October 11

Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of October 11

This week we have Kamell Smith, from Eastern Guilford High School, as our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) Player of the Week….Kamell, the EG Wildcats’ QB, was 21-28 passing last week, for 285 yards and 6 touchdowns….Smith completed 75% of his passes on the way to his team’s 55-28 victory over the Asheboro Blue Comets…Kamell Smith with a quarterback rating of 146.6 for that game vs. A’boro….On the season, for 2019, Smith is 114-202 for 1,523 yards with 17 TD’s and 10 INT’s…Kamell has connected on 56.4% of his passes this season…Smith has run the ball 72 times for 385 yards and 6 TD’s….Overall, Kamell Smith with 1,908 yards and 23 TD’s for 2019….He is our Player of the Week, for October 11….

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Week Five Winner:Dudley Panthers Defensive Front Line(Dudley High School)

Week Six Winners:Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) and Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS)

Week Seven Winners:Jaden Rogers(Southwest Guilford HS) and Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS)

Week Eight Winner:Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)