Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS/N.C. State) selected Women’s Basketball Preseason All-ACC by the coaches and by The Blue Ribbon Panel:Louisville picked Preseason #1 and N.C. State #2
Very good, might we just go ahead and say, Excellent company for Northern Guilford-grad Elissa Cunane, the center/post for the N.C. State Wolfpack and hard to believe this young lady is just a sophomore, she has been playing like a senior, since she arrived in Raleigh and suited up for the Wolfpack…
Cunane has been selected to the Preseason All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team by the ACC Women’s Basketball coaches and also by the Blue Ribbon Panel….Don’t know much about the Blue Ribbon Panel, but as for the Red and White of N.C. State, the Pack is picked to finish second behind the Louisville Cardinals, this upcoming 2019-2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Season…
An exhilarating player back in her day, Elissa Cunane, and still making Guilford County and Greensboro proud, in her time with N.C. State…Congrats to the Cunane Family on a job well done, now go out and finish the job and bring home an ACC Basketball Championship and make Coach Wes Moore, more satisfied than before….
Here is the tale-of-the-tape on the ACC Women’s Preseason Basketball, from TheACC.com…..www.theacc.com
Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team
Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville
Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami
**********Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State**********
Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team
Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville
Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville
Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish
Louisville (13 first-place votes) – 223
NC State (2) – 201
Florida State – 190
Miami – 185
Notre Dame – 159
Syracuse – 150
Duke – 143
Clemson – 105
North Carolina – 92
Virginia Tech – 91
Georgia Tech – 70
Virginia – 67
Boston College – 58
Pitt – 41
Wake Forest – 25
Blue Ribbon Panel Predicted Order of Finish (49 voters)
Louisville (34 first-place votes) – 713
NC State (8) – 637
Florida State (3) – 623
Notre Dame (4) – 580
Miami – 578
Syracuse – 497
Duke – 432
Clemson – 353
North Carolina – 343
Virginia Tech – 291
Virginia – 229
Georgia Tech – 225
Boston College – 168
Pitt – 122
Wake Forest – 89
