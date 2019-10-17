Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS/N.C. State) selected Women’s Basketball Preseason All-ACC by the coaches and by The Blue Ribbon Panel:Louisville picked Preseason #1 and N.C. State #2

Very good, might we just go ahead and say, Excellent company for Northern Guilford-grad Elissa Cunane, the center/post for the N.C. State Wolfpack and hard to believe this young lady is just a sophomore, she has been playing like a senior, since she arrived in Raleigh and suited up for the Wolfpack…

Cunane has been selected to the Preseason All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team by the ACC Women’s Basketball coaches and also by the Blue Ribbon Panel….Don’t know much about the Blue Ribbon Panel, but as for the Red and White of N.C. State, the Pack is picked to finish second behind the Louisville Cardinals, this upcoming 2019-2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Season…

An exhilarating player back in her day, Elissa Cunane, and still making Guilford County and Greensboro proud, in her time with N.C. State…Congrats to the Cunane Family on a job well done, now go out and finish the job and bring home an ACC Basketball Championship and make Coach Wes Moore, more satisfied than before….

Here is the tale-of-the-tape on the ACC Women’s Preseason Basketball, from TheACC.com…..www.theacc.com

Head Coaches Preseason All-ACC Team

Kobi Thornton, Sr., F, Clemson

Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke

Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State

Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State

Elizabeth Balogun, So., G, Louisville

Beatrice Mompremier, Sr., F, Miami

**********Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State**********

Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State

Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina

Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia

Head Coaches Predicted Order of Finish

Louisville (13 first-place votes) – 223

NC State (2) – 201

Florida State – 190

Miami – 185

Notre Dame – 159

Syracuse – 150

Duke – 143

Clemson – 105

North Carolina – 92

Virginia Tech – 91

Georgia Tech – 70

Virginia – 67

Boston College – 58

Pitt – 41

Wake Forest – 25

