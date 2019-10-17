JV Football Tonight Finals and one Varsity Game with WG-WS Parkland:Wide-Open Offense Grimsley JV over NWG, 50-34/NG, SEG, Page, Dudley, SWG, SG and more Winners on the way

Varsity Football…Halftime:Western Guilford 13, WS Parkland 12

WS Parkland now up 42-20 over Western Guilford in the 4th Quarter….

Final:WS Parkland 42, Western Guilford 26

JV Football Finals and we are lining them up:

from Wednesday:Western Guilford 16, WS Parkland 14

WG(3-3)/WS Parkland(1-5)

Northern Guilford 19, Person County 0

Northern now (6-1)…

Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 6

SEG(4-3)/EG(3-5)

Southwest Guilford 45, Smith 6

SWG(5-2)/Smith(1-4)

Southern Guilford 22, Asheboro 0

Southern(4-1)/Asheboro(3-4)

Dudley 22, Mount Tabor 12

Dudley(6-1)/Mount Tabor(3-4)

Page 18, Ragsdale 16

Page(3-5)/Ragsdale(3-3)

Grimsley 50, Northwest Guilford 34

Grimsley(6-2)/NWG(2-6)

6:19 First Quarter Northwest Guilford scores on a 1-yard run by QB Spencer Mann. Conversion pass fails…NWG leads Grimsley, 6-0…

5:09 remaining in the First Quarter Grimsley gets a 30-yard run from Maynard and the Maynard to Stinson pass is good for the Two-Point Conversion and Grimsley takes over and now leads NWG, 8-6…

End of First Quarter:Grimsley 8, Northwest Guilford 6…

8:29 left in the Second Quarter and Kelvin Harper is in for 6 on a 13-yard run for Grimsley and the Two-point pass fails…Grimsley 14, Northwest 6…

5:09 to play in the Second Quarter, Grimsley QB Kaleel Stinson on a 5-yard run for the TD and Maynard converts the Two-Point conversion run, and Grimsley now leads NWG, 22-6…

1:00 before Halftime and Maynard is gone on a 52-yard run and he gets the Two-Point Conversion run too and now Grimsley is in front, 30-6 over Northwest…

Halftime:Grimsley 30, Northwest 6

10:47 left in the 3rd Quarter, Kelvin Harper on a 2-yard run for Grimsley and the conversion pass fails…Grimsley 36, NWG 6…

2:51 left in Quarter #3, Abaca Menza pushes in a 2-yard run for NWG and the conversion run fails, Grimsley 36, NWG 12…

1:04 left in the 3rd Q, Stinson goes to Albright on a 12-yard pass play for the Grimsley TD and Stinson takes it in for two and now Grimsley leads Northwest, 44-12…

End of Third Quarter:Grimsley 44, Northwest Guilford 12

11:44 left in the 4th Quarter, Sowers catches a pass from NWG QB Mann and it and the play covers 78 yards for an NWG touchdown and the Abaca Menza run in for two is good and now we have:Grimsley, Northwest Guilford 20…

6:06 left in the game Northwest recovers their own fumble in the Grimsley end zone for a Viking touchdown and the conversion run fails, now our score is:Grimsley 44, Northwest 26…

2:00 left in the game, Northwest scores again on a 69-yard pass play from Mann to #2 and then Mann completes the two-point conversion pass play and the score now reads:Grimsley 44, NWG 34…

1:12 left in the contest and Grimsley puts it on ice, with a 65-yard TD run from Maynard and the Conversion runs fails and that brings us to our Final Score:Grimsley 50, Northwest Guilford 34

(A Wide-Open offensive night, at Jamieson Stadium.)

Northeast Guilford(0-5) at Morehead(4-2)

High Point Central(0-3) OFF

High Point Andrews not fielding team this season…..