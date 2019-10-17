JV Football Tonight in Guilford County(10/17/19)
Guilford County JV Football Tonight(10/17/19)
(All games set to kickoff at 7pm)
Southeast Guilford(3-3) at Eastern Guilford(3-4)
Mount Tabor(3-3) at Dudley(5-1)
Northwest Guilford(2-5) at Grimsley(5-2)
Ragsdale(3-2) at Page(2-5)
Northeast Guilford(0-5) at Morehead(4-2)
Person County at Northern Guilford(5-1)
Smith(1-3) at Southwest Guilford(4-2)
Asheboro(3-3) at Southern Guilford(4-1)
from Wednesday:Western Guilford 16, WS Parkland 14
WG(3-3)/WS Parkland(1-5)
High Point Central(0-3) OFF
High Point Andrews not fielding team this season…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.