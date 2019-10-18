Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Red Zone Youth Football Results from October 17
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Pee Wees ages (7-8)
Warnersville Center 7
Lewis Center 0
Midgets ages (9-10)
Glenwood Center 27
Leonard Center 12
Lewis Center 13
Windsor Center 6
Peeler Center 12
Warnersville 0
Midgets ages (11-12)
Lewis Center 28
Windsor Center 0
Warnersville Center 48
Peeler Center 0
+++++Courtesy of Don Tilley, with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department+++++
