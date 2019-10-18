High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted

Eastern Guilford(5-3/3-0) at Southeast Guilford(4-3/2-0)….Here is our Game of the Week, brought to you by Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists…SEG vs. Eastern Guilford at Bill Slayton Stadium….Pregame at around 6:45 and then kickoff set for 7:30pm on GreensboroSports Radio….Last time these two teams met, the game went to Overtime, and SEG pulled it out 9-3 in OT…That game was in the playoffs last season and tonight it is Kamell Smith, the EG QB leading his ‘Cats down to Forest Oaks to meet the Falcons…SEG led by RB Jalen Fairley and a hard-nosed defense…Game promises to be a very good one tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio…Keep it on GreensboroSports.com for your scores tonight, from Wyatt Smith…Lots of football tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…

Dudley(6-1/1-0) at Mount Tabor(4-3/1-0)….D.J. Wagner at this game for GreensboroSports.com…Must-win game for Panthers, in order to get top spot from Piedmont Triad 3-A…

Grimsley(7-1/1-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-5/0-1)…Megan Harkey at this game tonight for GreensboroSports.com…

(Grimsley tight end Lawson Albright got an offer from the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday and congrats to him and his offer coming in from coach Scott Satterfield and the Cards.)

Page(2-6/1-0) at Ragsdale(2-5/0-0)…Page trying to get to (2-0) in the Metro…Ragsdale’s first conference game…

Morehead(3-4/1-2) at Northeast Guilford(5-2/2-1)…Rams still in line for at least second place in the Mid-State 3-A…

Northern Guilford(4-3/1-2) at Person County(1-6/1-2)…Northern Guilford looking to win three in a-row and then close it out with Western Alamance…

Southwest Guilford(4-3/0-1) at Smith(1-6/0-1)…SWG still hoping to knock off all teams, including Dudley and Mount Tabor…

Southern Guilford(4-3/1-1) at Asheboro(1-6/0-3)…Southern Guilford is right now playing survive and advance and every win gets the Storm closer to a playoff spot….

Western Guilford(4-3/0-1) at WS Parkland(5-2/1-0)…Thursday night game and Parkland wins it, 42-26…WG(4-4/0-2)…WSP(6-2/1-0)

Randleman(7-0/3-0) at High Point Andrews(4-3/1-1)…Gonna be hard to hold back the Tigers, from Randleman…

High Point Christian Academy(6-2/2-0) at Southlake Christian Academy(6-2/3-1)…7pm..HPCA now with John Saunders Jr. at QB and his top target is Brycen Thomas…

North Stokes(4-3/0-1) at Bishop McGuinness(1-6/0-1)…Bishop has been hurting and it is time to get well or time to unpack the basketball whistle…Need a big week from Big Man Noah Allred, and hope he is not on the injured list…

East Forsyth(6-1/0-1) at Glenn(5-2/1-0)…East was upset last week and Glenn got the upset win over WS Reagan, but tonight, East Forsyth is loaded for payback, as long as Ahmani Marshall is of good health/healthy…East needs him at full strength, to be fully vested in this game…

High Point Central(0-8/0-1) OFF

Picks:

Southeast Guilford

Dudley

Grimsley

Page

Northeast Guilford

Northern Guilford

Southwest Guilford

Southern Guilford

Randleman

High Point Christian Academy

North Stokes

East Forsyth

Picks go (13-1) last week and now (72-20) for the season…

Poll will be up here later on Friday morning…..