Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 18, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Eastern Guilford (5-3/3-0) at Southeast Guilford (4-3/2-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #0 – 7:00 PM
0 Q
Eastern Guilford(5-3/3-0) – 0
Southeast Guilford(4-3/2-0) – 0
0 Q
Dudley(6-1/1-0) – 0
Mount Tabor(4-3/1-0) – 0
0 Q
Grimsley(7-1/1-0) – 0
Northwest Guilford(2-5/0-1) – 0
0 Q
Page(2-6/1-0) – 0
Ragsdale(2-5/0-0) – 0
0 Q
Morehead(3-4/1-2) – 0
Northeast Guilford(5-2/2-1) – 0
0 Q
Northern Guilford(4-3/1-2) – 0
Person County(1-6/1-2) – 0
0 Q
Southwest Guilford(4-3/0-1) – 0
Smith(1-6/0-1) – 0
0 Q
Southern Guilford(4-3/1-1) – 0
Asheboro(1-6/0-3) – 0
0 Q
Western Guilford(4-3/0-1) – 0
Winston-Salem Parkland(5-2/1-0) – 0
0 Q
Randleman(7-0/3-0) – 0
High Point Andrews(4-3/1-1) – 0
0 Q
High Point Christian Academy(6-2/2-0) – 0
Southlake Christian Academy(6-2/3-1) – 0
0 Q
North Stokes(4-3/0-1) – 0
Bishop McGuinness(1-6/0-1) – 0
0 Q
East Forsyth(6-1/0-1) – 0
Glenn(5-2/1-0) – 0
0 Q
Richmond County(7-0/3-0) – 0
Hoke County(5-2/2-1) – 0
0 Q
Hickory Ridge(6-1/3-0) – 0
Myers Park(7-0/3-0) – 0
