High School Football Friday Night Finish:SEG Controls the LOS/Line of Scrimmage on Friday Night at Bill Slayton Stadium

The Defense was dominant tonight at Southeast Guilford High School, inside the Bill Slayton Stadium…The ole’ coach, Coach Bill Slayton, would had a big smile on his face tonight, if he was watching the SEG Falcons’ defensive effort and he would have loved how Southeast controlled the LOS/Line of Scrimmage, on both sides of the football…

The story is SEG topped Eastern Guilford to move to (3-0) in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and Southeast has now beaten two of the favorites to take the conference crown, in Eastern and Southern Alamance….

The real story tonight/Friday is that Southeast just didn’t beat the EG Wildcats, Southeast dominated this high school football game…

Eastern Guilford’s QB Kamell Smith had no time to do anything back there in the offensive backfield….He was joined in his backfield by Eastern RB Hezekiah Newby, but along with Newby, there were at least 3-4 Falcons back there in the EG backfield with Smith on every snap…

You do not see a dominant performance by the O-line and D-line all that often, but for the SEG “D” and for the Falcons’ offensive line, it was one of those special nights…

If EG QB Kamell Smith would have been out Christmas Shopping tonight at Southeast, all he would have had time to pick up, would be some Reindeer Poop….Smith didn’t have time to pick up, or pick out his receivers, because the only colors Smith kept seeing were Black and Orange…

Justin Fleming, Xavier Byrd, Johnny King, Mac Tobin, Tony Graham, Marcus Thompson, Jordan Farmer, Cam Williams, Vaughn Neal, Adam Akins, take your pick, these were the main intruders into the Eastern Guilford offensive backfield and the above were not only getting into the EG Wildcats’ backfield, they were getting into the head of EG QB Kamell Smith, and forcing him to do everything in a hurry, that is a key term they use in the NFL a lot, the QB/Quarterback Hurries…The QB Hurry, and the QB worry, and I was worried Kamell Smith might go down tonight, and that he might not get back up, but he did keep getting back up for the count…

The count, the snap count to be precise…It didn’t matter if the snap count was on 1, 2, or 3, SEG was in there on the EG QB, before you could say Vincent Kennedy Tinsley III…

Some of the numbers we have “reflect the night”…

For EG, QB Kamell Smith was 5-21 passing, for 33 yards, with 2 Interceptions…EG RB Hezekiah Newby carried the ball 11 times for 6 yards…Southeast Guilford recorded 5 quarterback sacks and you also had all of the QB Hurries and the Tackles for Loss…

On the offensive end for Southeast, and we were commenting earlier on the job the Falcons’ offensive line was doing, well here you go with some of those big tackles and guards coming right at you…

Southeast ran the ball 39 times for 364 yards, and SEG had 417 yards of Total Offense…Jalen Fairley carried the ball 19 times for the Falcons, and Fairley ran for 185 yards and 2 TD’s…Derron McQuitty had 10 carries for SEG, and he gained 97 yards…Cam Williams ran the ball twice and he scored once, while gaining 42 yards..

EG QB Kamell Smith was the EG Wildcats’ leading rusher with 40 yards on 10 carries….Smith had two real long runs of 15 yards-plus and he was running for his life back there in the Cats’ offensive backfield, all night long…You would have to say the defense was getting in there and harassing Smith throughout the night, but when Kamell Smith looked up field for his receivers, they were covered up like a blanket, on a cold night at Southeast Guilford High School..

The rush is coming in on you, and your receivers are all covered up, what’s a quarterback to do??? Sometimes you just have to throw the ball out-of-bounds and then comes the threat of Intentional Grounding….

SEG was on the game tonight and the Falcons came out and just controlled that LOS/Line of Scrimmage….

I got into this big writing/posting creshendoe and I didn’t even mention the final score, and it was Southeast Guilford 42, Eastern Guilford 0…You might have thought Bo Bo Wallace was pitching the shutout for Southeast Guilford tonight, but it was Zion Fleming running the show for the Falcons, on this Friday night…

The game Touchdown Talley, which was being kept up on top of the Press Box, goes like this…

With 6:44 to go in the First Quarter, SEG gets on the board first and later on they go on the scoreboard last, and all of the times in-between…Jalen Fairley was first to end zone for the Falcons, scoring from 7 yards out to make it 7-0 in the first quarter, after Aiden Bonde added the PAT kick…

SEG QB Zion Fleming hit the end zone next, going in from 2 yards away and with the Bonde kick, SEG now is in front 14-0, with 19.1 seconds left in the First Quarter…

End of First Q:SEG 14, EG 0

SEG Wildcat QB Cam Williams was in line to get past the defensive line for 12 yards and that is exactly what the back did, as you saw a Southeast Guilford Wildcat QB go into the promised land against a group of Eastern Guilford Wildcats on defense..This time around, the two-point pass attempt fails and SEG now has a comfortable 20-0 advantage over the EG ‘Cats…The Cameron Williams keeper coming with 8:41 remaining in the first half of play…

QB Kamell Smith completed an EG pass, but the receiver bobbled the football and it popped up into the hands of awaiting SEG LB Justin Fleming, and after Fleming grabbed and locked his arms around that pigskin, he ran to the end zone and scored another one of those SEG touchdowns…This SEG TD from the “D” and as we will see later on, the defense will shine again, as they forced a safety…

The two-point run by SEG was unsuccessful and with 7:23 left in the second quarter, SEG is now up, 26-0…

SEG still had more first half scoring on their minds and they got it, when SEG QB the “Z Man” Zion Fleming got across the goal line again, this time from 6 yards out, and with Aiden Bonde’s boot, SEG has themselves a lead of 32-0, with 3:41 to go in the First Half…

And that was our Halftime Score:Southeast Guilford 32, Eastern Guilford 0….

Southeast was able to post 9 points in just a one minute to begin the Second Half…SEG got another TD from RB Jalen Fairley and this one came on long 72-yard gallop to the end zone, and as Aiden Bonde boomed the PAT kick through the uprights, SEG was on top of EG, 40-0….This is also when we got the non-stop running clock..

So there was the seven points coming from Fairley and Bonde and just seconds later, the SEG defense tackled Hezekiah Newby going out-of-bounds back in the Eastern Guilford end zone and that gave Southeast a two-point Safety…A Safety and two more points for the SEG “D”…And there you have the 9 points scored in One Minute, as the Third Quarter clock now showed us 11 minutes remaining to be played….

(EG’s Newby just could not get out of that Wildcat end zone and SEG and their “D” cashed in for two.)

And this was how we reached our Final Score of:Southeast Guilford 42, Eastern Guilford 0

The last 23 minutes of the game neither team scored and SEG was able to get a lot of subs into the contest and get those backup players some quality minutes of playing time…

Final again from Bill Slayton Stadium/Bill Slayton Field:Southeast 42, Eastern 0…

In our other games tonight, strong win for the Ragsdale Tigers over the Page Pirates, 45-35…I would like to see how Ragsdale got their scoring done this evening/Friday evening…Thanks to Robert Stutts for sending us the scores from that game…

Mount Tabor 21-20 over the Dudley Panthers…Did Dudley score late and go for two??? Mount Tabor has been a thorn in Dudley’s side in recent years…

There’s what looks to be two upsets right there….Ragsdale over Page and Mount Tabor takes down Dudley….

We were (9-3) on our picks this week and another bit of surprise to us was the Bishop McGuinness win over North Stokes….There were times this season when we weren’t sure if Bishop still had a pulse, but Villain Enterprises is back and Marty Scruill is sure to be looking for his royalties, now that Bishop is bustin’ chops again….

Mid-State 3-A winners were Northeast Guilford and Northern Guilford….NEG and NG hoping to go at least #2 and #3 in the Mid-State…

Grimsley with plenty of offense over at Northwest tonight, as the Whirlies blow in and ‘blow up’ NWG, 68-35…JV game on Thursday was, Grimsley 50, NWG 34…Combined scoring over the two nights and the defenses may be running some extra suicides on Monday, because when you combine the points you get, Grimsley 118, Northwest 69…..That’s enough offense for an NBA outing…

Although in different conferences, they are both still 3-A battlers and tonight, both Southwest Guilford and Southern Guilford came back home as Winners….SWG over Ben L. Smith and Southern went to Asheboro and brought the Dub back to Sumner and laid it out on Drake Road….

High Point Christian a Friday Night Finisher and a good win for the Cougars over Southlake Christian Academy…

That pretty much wraps it up for our teams here on the Home Front this evening/early morning and we plan to have more details and info coming up for you in our Saturday Morning Rewind, which hope to start cranking out at around 10 this morning and should be ready to read by 11-ish…..

Have a safe and pleasant and safe evening/early morning….

And one more quick note/thought….Good job Carson King, as the FOX 8 Rookie Anchor tonight/Friday night….Sister of SEG’s Johnny King and former Falcon Braxton King and she did great job representing Southeast Guilford on the FOX 8 Football Frenzy…Nice work Carson King…I first thought we were going to see Carson Smith on there, but he has graduated and flown from the Falcons’ Nest, up to Appalachian State University, where he is wrestling…