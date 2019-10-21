Carolina Cobras sign WR/DB Demetruce McNeal.

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras are happy to announce the signing of WR/LB Demetruce McNeal for the 2020 season.

Demetruce McNeal (6’2” 200, Auburn) after spending the last two seasons with the Massachusetts Pirates is traveling south to join the Carolina Cobras. McNeal comes to the Cobras with National Championship experience after winning in 2010 with Auburn. McNeal was invited to the training camp for the Green Bay Packers in 2014, and last year played in three games for the Pirates. In the three games he had 12 receptions for 120 yards, and also four tackles and a pass break up on the defensive side of the ball.

