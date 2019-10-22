Carolina Cobras sign QB Cody Williams.

from D.J. Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras are happy to announce the signing of QB Cody Williams for the 2020 season.

Cody Williams (6’3” 207 Assumption College) was a two-year starter at Monmouth University before transferring to Assumption College for his last two years. Williams was All Conference his senior year. In his two years at Monmouth he threw for 3,162 yards with 19 TDs and 13 INTs, as well as running for 396 yards and three TDs. At Assumption College during he season year he threw for 1,840 yards with 17 TDs and 6 INTs in just 10 games. He was awarded the NEFW Gold Helmet Award after throwing five TDs in a game, and well as NE10 Offensive player of the week for that performance.

After graduation he went and played in the GFL (German Football League) for the Potsdam Royals. Williams came back to the US and tried out for a few CFL teams before eventually signing with the New York Streets of the NAL and played in four games for the Streets. In just a couple games for the Streets he went 29-51-2 with 314 yards and 6 TDs and ran for another TD.

When asked about coming to Carolina, Williams said “I came here to win, anything besides a W isn’t enough for me. See y’all in the Pit!”

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their third season in 2020 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carcobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fourth season in 2020. For more information regarding expansion opportunities or partnerships, contact Commissioner Chris Siegfried at chris@nationalarenaleague.com . For more information about the NAL visit www.nationalarenaleague.com, facebook.com/nationalarenaleauge, twitter.com/NALfootball, Instagram.com/nationalarenaleague.