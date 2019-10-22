Elon’s Kemei Earns Fourth CAA Cross Country Runner of the Week Accolade

RICHMOND, N.C. – For the fourth time in as many weeks of competition, senior Scolasticah Kemei of the Elon University women’s cross country team was been named the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Kemei’s honor comes after the Eldoret, Kenya, native placed first at the ECU Pirate Invitational last Friday, Oct. 18. Kemei broke her own school-record in the race with a time of 20:25.67 in the women’s 6K and helped the Phoenix women to the team title at the meet. The first-place finish for Kemei was her third of the season, the most ever for an Elon women’s cross country runner in program history.

Elon cross country opens postseason competition next Saturday, Nov. 2, at the CAA Cross Country Championships hosted by James Madison University.