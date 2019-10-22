High School Football Stats and Numbers after Week #9 of the Football Season:Nora(Grimsley HS) still running for Daylight/New Passing leader in Lenard from Northern HS/Near takeover by Thomas(x’s 2) and a Big Jump by Frogge in Receiving!!!

High School Football Stats and Numbers after Week #9 of the Football Season

**********Looking at those Stats and Numbers after Week #8 of the 2019 High School Football Season…..***********

(As always, we are looking to get more/new stats and numbers in here.)

++++++++++As we get those updated stats, we will be adding/posting/updating what we have here now.++++++++++

*****Rushers now with over 350 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 1,361 yards on 186 carries with 18 TD’s…8.1 yards per carry and 170.1 yards per game….8 Games….

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 980 yards on 166 carries with 11 TD’s….5.9 yards per carry and 122.5 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 963 yards on 105 carries, with 13 TD’s…7.7 yards per carry and 107 yards per game…

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 893 yards on 120 carries, with 8 TD’s…7.4 yards per carry and 127.6 yards per game…

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 726 yards on 89 carries with 9 TD’s…8.1 yards per carry and 145.5 yards per game…Need updated stats here…

Nkosi Alston(Smith HS) with 635 yards rushing on 84 carries with 5 TD’s…7.6 yards per carry and 79.4 yards per game..

Jordan Wilson(Southern Guilford HS) with 627 yards on 78 carries, with 4 TD’s…8.0 yards per carry and 74.0 yards per game…

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 593 yards on 87 carries with 6 TD’s….6.87 yards per carry and 84.7 yards per game…

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 576 yards rushing on 112 carries with 8 TD’s…5.1 yards per carry and 72.0 yards a game rushing….

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 536 yards rushing on 99 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.4 yards per carry and 60.1 yards per game..

Derron McQuitty(Southeast Guilford HS) with 529 on 90 carries rushing yards and 4 TD’s…5.9 per carry and 75.6 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 43 carries for 506 yards with 6 TD’s…11.8 yards per carry and 72.3 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with a total of 454 rushing yards and one rushing TD for the Ragsdale Tigers…

Kobi Perez(Northeast Guilford HS) with 434 yards rushing on 46 carries and 3 TD…9.4 yards per carry and 54.3 yards per game…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 423 yards on 81 carries and 6 TD’s…5.2 yards per carry and 47.0 yards per game…

Parren Johnson(High Point Central HS) with 422 yards on 82 carries and 2 TD’s…5.1 yards per carry and 60.3 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 405 yards on 88 carries, with 1 TD’s…4.1 yards per carry and 45.0 yards per game…

Marlon Darby(Dudley HS) with 405 yards on 46 carries and 4 TD’s…8.8 yards per carry and 57.9 yards per game….

Desmond Thompson(Southern Guilford HS) with 401 yards rushing on 62 carries, with 4 TD’s…6.5 yards per carry and 57.3 yards per game…

Branson Adams(Dudley HS) with 383 yards on 32 carries, with 7 TD’s…12.0 yards per carry and 54.7 yards per game…

Nyles Mosley(Northern Guilford HS) with 380 yards on 72 carries with 2 TD’s…5.3 yards per carry and 47.5 yards per game..

Brian Anderson(High Point Central HS) with 360 yards on 70 carries and 2 TD’s…5.1 yards per carry and 60.0 yards per game….

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) with 356 yards rushing on 61 carries and 1 TD…5.8 yards per carry and 44.5 yards per game…

*****Passers with over 350 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) with 1,586 passing yards, going 122-205, 18 TD’s/5 INT’s/59.5% of passes completed, 198.3 yards per game…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 1,558 yards, going 117-223 passing, 17 TD’s/12 INT./52.5% passes completed and 173.1 yards per game..1,981 Total Yards and 23 TD’s…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 1,302 yds passing, going 107-168 /63.1% passes completed, 17 TD’s/8 INT’s, 145.2 Yards per game…1,756 Total Yards and 18 TD’s…

Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS) 76-158 for 1,124 yards with 13 TD’s/8 INT/48.1% passes completed and 140.5 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 1,070 yards, going 70-146, 10 TD’s/4 INT’s/47.9 % passes completed and 118.9 yards per game…1,475 Total Yards..11 Total TD’s for Paige, from Page HS…

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) going 61-105 for 1,005 yards for 16 TD’s/2 INT’s/58.1% of passes completed and 201 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 907 yards, going 57-100 for 17 TD’s/5 INT./57.0% of passes completed and 113.4 yards per game…Zellous with 1,870 Total Yards….30 Total TD’s….

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 41-71 for 797 yards, with 6 TD’s/1 INT’s/57.7% of passes completed and 113.9 yards per game/Crisp 1,303 Total Yards…12 TD’s…

Jordan Williams(Smith HS) 56-105 for 735 yards, with 1 TD/2 INT’s/53.3% of passes completed and 91.9 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 733 yards going 39-77 passing for 9 TD’s/2 INT/50.6% passes completed and 122.2.8 yards per game…Slade at 1,071 Total Yards and 11 TD’s…

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 636 yards passing, going 43-88 passing, 4 TD/4 INT’s/48.9% passes completed and 123.3 yards per game…Need updated stats here…..

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 634 yards, going 48-85 for 6 TD’s/5 INT./56.5% passes complete and 79.3 yards per game…

Conway McCoury(Southern Guilford HS) 29-58 for 618 yards passing…6 TD’s/1 INT/50% of passes completed and 88.3 yards per game

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 543 yards, going 51-101, 2 TD’s/5 INT’s/50.5% of passes completed and 90.5 yards per game…

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) 28-59 for 487 yards for 8 TD’s/4 INT./50.0% of passes completed and 69.1 yards per game…

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) 386 yards, going 19-30 passing for 3 TD’s/2 INT’s/63.3% of passes completed and 48.3 yards per game…

Glenn Bullock(High Point Central HS) with 366 yards, going 31-63 for 2 TD’s/6 INT’s/49.2% of passes completed and 91.5 yards per game…

*****Receivers with over 300 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) with 34 receptions for 660 yards and 15 TD’s….

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 29 receptions for 654 yards and 9 TD’s…

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 32 receptions for 632 yards and 9 TD’s…

Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) with 614 yards receiving on 38 receptions and 12 TD’s…

Damon Coleman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 37 receptions for 500 yards and 5 TD’s…

Amari Lee(Southern Guilford HS) with 30 receptions for 497 yards and 4 TD’s…

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 20 receptions for 434 yards and 6 TD’s…

Elijah Kennedy(High Point Central HS) with 21 receptions for 386 yards and 2 TD’s…

Jalen Smith(Southern Guilford HS) with 24 receptions for 373 yards and 6 TD’s…

Christian Smitherman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 23 receptions for 356 yards and 5 TD’s…

Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 27 receptions good for 341 yards and 7 TD’s…

C.J. Crump(Page HS) with 12 receptions for 339 yards and 2 TD’s…

Jaquavion Mayo(Grimsley HS) with 16 receptions for 313 yards and 3 TD’s…

Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) with 16 receptions for 312 yards and 1 TD…

Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) with 20 receptions for 305 yards and 9 TD’s…

+++++Looking for updates from Dudley and Western Guilford, later in the week and still need some receiving #’s updated, from Grimsley HS…..+++++