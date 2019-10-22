Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Cross-Country Meet Scheduled for Today, has been Postponed

Posted by Press Release on October 22, 2019

Courtesy of Randall Hackett, Eastern Guilford Athletic Director:

The Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Cross Country Championship Meet scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for tomorrow- start time is the same- 4:00 pm.

Site:Hagan-Stone Park

