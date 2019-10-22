Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Cross-Country Meet Scheduled for Today, has been Postponed
Courtesy of Randall Hackett, Eastern Guilford Athletic Director:
The Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Cross Country Championship Meet scheduled for today has been postponed and rescheduled for tomorrow- start time is the same- 4:00 pm.
Site:Hagan-Stone Park
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.