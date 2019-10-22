Middle School Football This Week in Guilford County with most of the games currently set for Wednesday

**********All game info coming in from ArbiterLive.com….**********

++++++++++If you know of more of the teams’ records let us know, here at the site.++++++++++

Wednesday/Tomorrow’s Lineup:

Allen at Western Guilford Middle 5pm

Allen Jay Prep at Lincoln Academy 5pm at Dudley High School/Tarpley Stadium

Penn-Griffin at Southern Guilford Middle 5pm

Mendenhall(0-5) at Jamestown(5-0) 5pm at Kenneth Miller Stadium/Ragsdale HS

Hairston vs. Welborn 5pm..A.J. Simeon Stadium in High Point, N.C.

Kernodle(2-2) at Northern Guilford Middle(3-1) 5:30pm..at Johnny Roscoe Stadium/Northern Guilford HS

Jackson Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle 5:30pm..at Tommy Grayson Stadium/Eastern Guilford HS

Southwest Guilford(3-1) at Southeast Guilford 6pm…at Bill Slayton Stadium/Southeast Guilford HS

Northeast Guilford(1-2) OFF

Northwest Guilford(4-1) OFF

Ferndale(5-0) Off

Kiser(3-1) OFF

Swann OFF