Middle School Football This Week in Guilford County with most of the games currently set for Wednesday
Wednesday/Tomorrow’s Lineup:
Allen at Western Guilford Middle 5pm
Allen Jay Prep at Lincoln Academy 5pm at Dudley High School/Tarpley Stadium
Penn-Griffin at Southern Guilford Middle 5pm
Mendenhall(0-5) at Jamestown(5-0) 5pm at Kenneth Miller Stadium/Ragsdale HS
Hairston vs. Welborn 5pm..A.J. Simeon Stadium in High Point, N.C.
Kernodle(2-2) at Northern Guilford Middle(3-1) 5:30pm..at Johnny Roscoe Stadium/Northern Guilford HS
Jackson Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle 5:30pm..at Tommy Grayson Stadium/Eastern Guilford HS
Southwest Guilford(3-1) at Southeast Guilford 6pm…at Bill Slayton Stadium/Southeast Guilford HS
Northeast Guilford(1-2) OFF
Northwest Guilford(4-1) OFF
Ferndale(5-0) Off
Kiser(3-1) OFF
Swann OFF
