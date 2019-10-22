Monday Night High School Sports Scoreboard(10/21/19)
Boys Varsity Soccer
High Point Central HS: 1, Grimsley High School: 0
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 1, High Point Central HS: 0
