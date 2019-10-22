The Greensboro College Triad ID Baseball Showcase is coming November 9 to the Ted Leonard Recreation Center, on Ballenger Road
**********Greensboro College Triad ID Baseball Showcase cost is $175.00 and $250.00 with video….**********
You got the 7:45am Check-in and the Start of the Showcase is 8:30am….
More than 20 colleges will be in attendance and multiple players that have attended this Showcase/Camp in the past have been given college offers and have signed…..
Camp/Showcase conducted by the Greensboro College Baseball Coaching Staff and players….
Register at www.sportscampcentral.com/camp/100147474
For more information and to register for this Camp/Showcase go to Frank Maldonado at franciscomaldonado@greensboro.edu
*****Per NCAA Rules, the Camp/Showcase is open to any and all entrants….*****
