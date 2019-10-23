2019 NCHSAA Women’s Tennis Individual State Championships coming up this Friday and Saturday with Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford HS) in action
4A SINGLES
Juliana Craft (Sanderson) vs. Chloe Castain (South Mecklenburg)
Rebekah Gaines (East Forsyth) vs. Caroline Landry (Pinecrest)
Jenna Thompson (South Mecklenburg), BYE
Gabriella Cicin (Apex) vs. Caroline Myers (Hopewell)
Kate Andreini (Green Hope) vs. Tanea Spruill (Lake Norman)
Elyse Duley (Myers Park) vs. Jade Houston (Rolesville)
Elizabeth Weidl (Northwest Guilford) vs. Kelcie Farmer (Pine Forest)
Sasha DeGroff (Broughton) vs. Victoria Riabtseva (Porter Ridge)
CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2019 Individual Women’s Tennis State Championships. The Championships will be contested on Friday, October 25 with First Round and Quarterfinals with Semifinals and Finals held on Saturday, October 26.
4A matches will be at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh. Play is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. both days.
4A Championships
Millbrook Exchange Park
1905 Spring Forest Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27615
Director: Andy Fowler
Coaches Meeting: 8:30 a.m.
Play Begins: 9:00 a.m.
