Greensboro College Men’s Basketball Picked Sixth In USA South East Division Poll

Men’s Basketball Picked Sixth In USA South East Division Poll

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s basketball team, under the direction of first-year Head Coach Jim Cantamessa, was picked to finish sixth in the USA South East Division, the conference announced Wednesday in their annual preseason poll.

The Pride men will get their 2019-2020 season underway on Nov. 5 when they travel to NCAA Division I member Norfolk State University for an exhibition contest.

Greensboro welcomes back a strong core from last year’s team, led by seniors Keyford Langley, Michael Phifer, and Eric Peaks Jr. In addition to seven other returners, the Pride welcomes six newcomers to the hardwood.

Methodist University, who received three first-place votes, was tabbed as the division favorite while North Carolina Wesleyan College was just three points back in second-place.

