High School Sports Scoreboard for Wednesday Night(10/23/19)
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Southwest Guilford HS wins the fifth set 16-14 to beat Western Guilford 3-2 and win the Volleyball conference for the first time since 2006.
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 3, Page HS: 1
Varsity Volleyball
Northwest Guilford HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2
Northwest Guilford High School on Twitter:
Did someone say 20 peat? Tonight we defeated Grimsley in a 5 set volleyball thriller to secure our 20th straight conference championship!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.