Middle School Football with Wednesday in the Middle Finals:Allen Vikings go to (3-0) and Coach Juice James says, “Plenty of Work left to do”!!!/Looking for More Scores

Allen(3-0)/Ferndale(5-0)/Jamestown(5-0)….We’re hearing Eastern Guilford is Unbeaten too, anybody got their record and how they did today/Wednesday vs. Jackson???

Welborn 18 Hairston 6

HMS(1-2)

Southwest 28, Southeast 0

SWG(4-1)

Northern Guilford 28, Kernodle Middle 8

NG(4-1)/Kernodle(2-3)

Allen Middle School Vikings over the Western Guilford Tigers today at WGMS, and your final scores was, Allen Middle 26, Western Guilford 0..

Slow start hindered by penalties and by very good defense from Western Guilford in the first half and Allen got to the WG one-yard line and the Tiger defense held and pushed Allen back to the 10 and WG took over on downs there, after the WG defense was able to hold back the Vikings….

End of First Quarter:Western Guilford 0, Allen Middle School 0

In the second quarter WG started moving the ball and hit for two first downs, one on a run and another on a penalty…No passing by either team early in this game, as both clubs kept the football on the ground…WG then unloaded a pass for a first down on and Western engineered a long sustained drive, with Time of Possession going the way of the Tigers, but a Western Guilford drive stalled at the Allen 25-yard line…Second Quarter action as we move ahead and the WG defense stops Allen again at the Allen 29-yard line..

Allen then makes the Tigers pay as the Vikings intercept a Tiger pass at the Allen 31…

From there Allen goes a sweep run and the Vikings get a 69-yard run for a Touchdown from Elijah Chambers and after the two-point conversion run attempt fails, Allen is in front, Mustangs 6, WG Tigers 0…The first score of the game came with 51 seconds in the first half…We then go to halftime with the score:Allen Middle Vikings 6, Western Guilford 0

In the Third Quarter/Period Allen had a couple of touchdowns called back due to penalties , but the Vikings got running downhill, when Elijah Chambers took off again, this time on a 77-yard TD run and after the two-point run is stopped, with just 18 seconds left in the the third quarter, Allen now leads Western Guilford, 12-0…

End of the Third Quarter:Allen 12, Western Guilford 0

In the Fourth Quarter Allen got the end zone two more times, first on run by the Vikings’ QB Cordell Bartley and he took it in from 13 yards out, but he probably ran 30 yards laterally to get the 13 yards for the score…Bartley started out going left, then he cut back to the right and ended up all the way over near the Allen sideline, in the visiting team’s bench area, then he cut back to the left and headed toward the left corner of the end zone for the touchdown….One of the more exciting plays of the day…

With the Bartley TD, Allen now goes on top, 18-0 over Western, after the two-point play fails again…This TD came, with 4:53 left in the ball game…Allen 18, WG 0…

The last score of the day came with just 39 seconds remaining in the contest, as Allen’s Marquis Best intercepted a Western Guilford pass and then he lateraled the ball to his teammate Ishmael Mande and the play covered 54 total yards…This time Allen was able to cash in on the Two-point run for the first time all afternoon and that left our score at, Allen 26, Western Guilford 0….

And that is how our Final Score showed up and out today:

Allen Middle School 26, Western Guilford Middle School 0

Allen Middle School still Unbeaten for 2019 at (3-0) and Western Guilford now at (0-4), but Western did not play like an (0-4) team this afternoon..Hats/caps off to both teams for a hard-played football game on this Wednesday….

Our interview with Allen head coach Juice James on the way, plus video highlights from today’s game….

CLICK Below for our post game interview with Juice James, the head football coach for the Allen Middle School Mustangs…



Long Run by Allen Middle Vikings…



Western on the run…



WG still on the run…



WG with a pass play…



Allen with a Tackle for a Loss in the WG backfield…



Allen going all the way, 77 yards on the run for the score…



Allen going for two, Bad Snap and conversion fails…



Allen QB Cordell Bartley with the longest 13-yard run for a Touchdown in Middle School history…Check out the side-to-side action…



Hard-nose running by WG late in the game…



WG breaks loose for a late first down…



Last kickoff of the game, from Allen to Western, with Tigers on the return…



Today’s Lineup:

Allen Jay Prep at Lincoln Academy 5pm at Dudley High School/Tarpley Stadium

Penn-Griffin at Southern Guilford Middle 5pm

Mendenhall(0-5) at Jamestown(5-0) 5pm at Kenneth Miller Stadium/Ragsdale HS

Jackson Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle 5:30pm..at Tommy Grayson Stadium/Eastern Guilford HS

Northeast Guilford(1-2) OFF

Northwest Guilford(4-1) OFF

Ferndale(5-0) Off

Kiser(3-1) OFF

Swann OFF