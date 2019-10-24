Carolina Cobras sign FB/LB Desmond Maxwell.

Courtesy of D.J. Wagner, with the Carolina Cobras

Greensboro, NC

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of FB/LB Desmond Maxwell for the 2020 season.

Desmond Maxwell (6’2” 255 Western Kentucky) has played and won two Conference USA Championships and won two bowl games for the Hilltoppers. He started his professional career for the Maine Mammoths in 2018 and had 41 rushes for 53-yards and 6 TDs as well as eight receptions for 77-yards. Being a dual threat also led to Maxwell having 12.5 tackles with a sack and two fumble recoveries. In 2018 he played for the Orlando Predators, where he had 39 rushes for 53-yards and 4 TDs, plus six receptions for 80-yards and 3 TDs. On the defensive side he had 10.5 tackles.

When asked about coming to Carolina, Maxwell said “It’s always been the top place to play and I love everything about the team. To the fans I say, be ready for me to do anything I need to do to bring back another NAL Championship! Go Cobras!”

