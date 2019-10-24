Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football Players of the Week for the Week of October 18

Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football PlayerS of the Week for the Week of October 18

This week we have a Three-Way Split…..

First there’s Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 6 passing Touchdowns vs. Page High, going 18-27 for 285 yards passing, plus he had 51 yards rushing for the Ragsdale Tigers…..For the season, Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 1,302 yds passing, going 107-168 /63.1% passes completed, 17 TD’s/8 INT’s, 145.2 Yards per game…1,756 Total Yards and 18 TD’s…

Then up next we have Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) last week vs. Person County with 10 receptions for 189 yards and 4 Touchdowns receiving and for Michael he has for the 2019 season, 614 yards receiving on 38 receptions and 12 TD’s…

And we have the Southeast Guilford Offensive and Defensive Line of Scrimmage….They did an outstanding job leading the way up front as the Southeast Guilford Falcons shut out Eastern Guilford, 42-0….

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Week Five Winner:Dudley Panthers Defensive Front Line(Dudley High School)

Week Six Winners:Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) and Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS)

Week Seven Winners:Jaden Rogers(Southwest Guilford HS) and Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS)

Week Eight Winner:Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)

Week Nine Winners:Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS), Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) and the Southeast Guilford Offensive and Defensive Line of Scrimmage/LOS…..