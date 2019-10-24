Football in Focus Show Tonight at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue with Kickoff set for 6pm

Back at it tonight at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue, and our Football in Focus Show will get rolling at around 6pm…Back for more football talk tonight on Football in Focus…

Our first guest due up will be Alston Hooker, the QB from Ragsdale High School…Hooker threw for six touchdowns last Friday night, in leading his RHS Tigers to a 45-35 victory over the Page Pirates…

We will talk to Alston about that 6 TD game and how Ragsdale has been adjusting this season and how the Tigers’ team can use this win over Page, to propel Ragsdale on to greater things for the stretch run of the Metro 4-A Conference schedule…Ragsdale currently sitting at (1-0) in conference play, but at (3-5) overall, and there still is a big difference in (3-5) and (2-6), that is for sure…Check us out on GreensboroSports Radio….

Looking at this his senior season for Alston Hooker in 2019, and this year can help him for his preparation for next year, when it comes time to head off to college..

Alston Hooker’s brother Hendon(Dudley HS) was recently named the starting QB at Virginia Tech, and Hendon had to miss about half of last week’s VA Tech win over North Carolina, in Overtime…

Alston Hooker’s dad, Alan Hooker was the starting quarterback in high school for Eastern Randolph, and then also starred and was a starter at QB in college, for N.C. A&T…

Lots of quarterbacking work in the Hooker family….We will cover as much of that as time allows, and when our work with Alston is complete, we will turn our attention to the Southeast Guilford Falcons, on both sides of the line…..Hoping to have a couple of those key SEG players with us tonight at the KickBack Jack’s, on Battleground Avenue….SEG with a huge win at home, 42-0, over the Eastern Guilford Wildcats, last Friday night…

