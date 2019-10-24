Greensboro College Women’s Basketball Picked Second In USA South East Division Preseason Poll

Women’s Basketball Picked Second In USA South East Division Preseason Poll

courtesy of Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director for Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s basketball team, under the direction of Head Coach Randy Tuggle, was picked to finish second in the USA South East Division, the conference announced Thursday in their annual preseason poll.

The Pride women received four of the possible nine first-place votes and finished just one point behind Mary Baldwin University, who received three first-place votes.

The Greensboro College women will get their 2019-2020 season underway on Nov. 11 when they host Virginia University of Lynchburg in Hanes Gymnasium.

Greensboro welcomes back a strong core from last year’s team, led by senior Katie Lewis, who is on the verge of becoming just the 13th player in programs rich history to eclipse the 1,000 career point mark. In addition, the Pride also welcomes back six other players from last season, while adding 13 new faces.

