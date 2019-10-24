JV Football Tonight in Guilford County with Kickoffs set for 7pm
**********All Kickoffs set for 7pm**********
Southern Guilford(5-1) at Southeast Guilford(4-3)
Southwest Guilford(5-2) at Western Guilford(3-3)
Dudley(6-1) at WS Parkland(1-5)
Eastern Guilford(3-5) at Southern Alamance(5-2)
Ragsdale(3-3) at Northwest Guilford(2-6)
Rockingham County(2-6) at Northern Guilford(6-1)
Mount Tabor(3-4) at Smith(1-4)
Grimsley(6-2) OFF
Page(3-4) OFF
Northeast Guilford concluded season
High Point Central concluded season
High Point Andrews concluded season
