JV Football Tonight(10/24/19) in Guilford County:Let’s See How Our Teams Did/Dudley and Northern now both (7-1)/Ragsdale over NWG with a late Punt Return for TD
Here is how tonight’s lineup looked going in….
(Time to start connecting with some our coaches, so we can get our scores in here.)
Finals:
Ragsdale 34, Northwest Guilford 26
Ragsdale(4-3)/NWG(2-7)….Ragsdale wins on Punt Return for a Touchdown with just 15 seconds left in the contest/game…
Dudley 22, WS Parkland 6
Dudley(7-1)/WS Parkland(1-6)
Southwest Guilford 52, Western Guilford 0
SWG(6-2)/WG(3-4)
Southeast Guilford 16, Southern Guilford 0
SEG(5-3)/SG(5-2)
Northern Guilford 48, Rockingham County 23
NG(7-1)/ROCK(2-7)
Mount Tabor 30, Smith 6
Mt. Tabor(4-4)/Smith(1-5)
Southern Alamance 38, Eastern Guilford 14
SA(6-2)/EG(3-6)
Grimsley(6-2) OFF
Page(3-4) OFF
Northeast Guilford concluded season
High Point Central concluded season
High Point Andrews concluded season
Soccer Tonight:
Southwest Guilford 3, Western Guilford 0
Boys Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 2, Ragsdale HS: 1
Varsity Football:
Pinecrest 36- Scotland 28 FINAL
Coach B said,
