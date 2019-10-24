JV Football Tonight(10/24/19) in Guilford County:Let’s See How Our Teams Did/Dudley and Northern now both (7-1)/Ragsdale over NWG with a late Punt Return for TD

Here is how tonight’s lineup looked going in….

Finals:

Ragsdale 34, Northwest Guilford 26

Ragsdale(4-3)/NWG(2-7)….Ragsdale wins on Punt Return for a Touchdown with just 15 seconds left in the contest/game…

Dudley 22, WS Parkland 6

Dudley(7-1)/WS Parkland(1-6)

Southwest Guilford 52, Western Guilford 0

SWG(6-2)/WG(3-4)

Southeast Guilford 16, Southern Guilford 0

SEG(5-3)/SG(5-2)

Northern Guilford 48, Rockingham County 23

NG(7-1)/ROCK(2-7)

Mount Tabor 30, Smith 6

Mt. Tabor(4-4)/Smith(1-5)

Southern Alamance 38, Eastern Guilford 14

SA(6-2)/EG(3-6)

Grimsley(6-2) OFF

Page(3-4) OFF

Northeast Guilford concluded season

High Point Central concluded season

High Point Andrews concluded season

Soccer Tonight:

Southwest Guilford 3, Western Guilford 0

Boys Varsity Soccer

Grimsley High School: 2, Ragsdale HS: 1

Varsity Football:

Pinecrest 36- Scotland 28 FINAL