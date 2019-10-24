NCHSAA Volleyball Brackets Notes and First Round Pairings:Northwest Guilford(23-2) First Round Bye/Southwest and Western Guilford like their First Round chances

1A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Perquimans (22-2) vs. #32 East Columbus (5-14)

#16 East Wake Academy (16-5) vs. #17 Voyager Academy (16-5)

#8 Weldon (14-1) vs. #25 Chatham Central (13-10)

#9 Pender (12-9) vs. #24 Bear Grass Charter (13-8)

#5 Uwharrie Charter (18-6) vs. #28 River Mill Academy (13-10)

#12 Riverside-Martin (16-5) vs. #21 Lakewood (15-6)

#13 Neuse Charter (19-8) vs. #20 Roxboro Community (13-11)

#4 Pamlico County (16-4) vs. #29 Manteo (5-12)

#3 Princeton (22-3) vs. #30 Oxford Prep (9-13)

#14 Research Triangle (13-6) vs. #19 Gates County (14-6)

#6 Louisburg (14-11) vs. #27 Chatham Charter (16-11)

#11 Vance Charter (18-4) vs. #22 South Creek (14-7)

#7 Cape Hatteras (15-6) vs. #26 Rosewood (10-16)

#10 Camden County (20-5) vs. #23 North Duplin (11-7)

#15 North Edgecombe (14-5) vs. #18 Northside-Pinetown (11-4)

#2 Falls Lake Academy (21-3) vs. #31 Eno River Academy (12-9)

WEST

#1 Robbinsville (22-2) vs. #32 Bradford Prep (11-12)

#16 Rosman (11-9) vs. #17 Hayesville (15-9)

#8 Highlands (13-12) vs. #25 North Stanly (14-12)

#9 Murphy (22-3) vs. #24 Union Academy (11-11)

#5 Mountain Island Charter (20-3) vs. #28 South Stokes (8-18)

#12 Christ the King (15-6) vs. #21 North Stokes (9-13)

#13 Gray Stone Day (15-5) vs. #20 Pine Lake Prep (13-9)

#4 Alleghany (18-4) vs. #29 East Wilkes (6-17)

#3 Polk County (19-4) vs. #30 Langtree Charter (9-11)

#14 South Stanly (12-12) vs. #19 Swain County (12-11)

#6 Lincoln Charter (19-5) vs. #27 Avery County (5-11)

#11 Community School of Davidson (18-6) vs. #22 Hiwassee Dam (8-13)

#7 Cornerstone Charter (21-6) vs. #26 Piedmont Community Charter (15-8)

#10 Bishop McGuinness (21-5) vs. #23 Highland Tech (14-10)

#15 Blue Ridge (20-4) vs. #18 Mount Airy (15-9)

#2 East Surry (23-3) vs. #31 Andrews (4-14)

2A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Wheatmore (23-2) vs. #32 Richlands (11-8)

#16 South Columbus (19-3) vs. #17 First Flight (13-10)

#8 South Granville (18-6) vs. #25 Goldsboro (19-12)

#9 Whiteville (17-3) vs. #24 Oak Grove (17-9)

#5 Currituck County (21-8) vs. #28 Durham School of the Arts (12-9)

#12 NC School of Science & Math (17-5) vs. #21 East Duplin (16-6)

#13 Midway (17-7) vs. #20 South Lenoir (14-4)

#4 Clinton (23-1) vs. #29 Bunn (13-7)

#3 Ayden-Grifton (17-5) vs. 30 Roanoke Rapids (13-7)

#14 Dixon (17-4) vs. #19 Ledford (17-8)

#6 McMichael (28-5) vs. #27 Providence Grove (13-12)

#11 West Craven (15-6) vs. #22 Trinity (18-9)

#7 Croatan (19-2) vs. #26 North Lenoir (12-9)

#10 SouthWest Edgecombe (17-3) vs. #23 Anson (15-6)

#15 Randleman (17-8) vs. #18 Farmville Central (15-7)

#2 Carrboro (20-3) vs. #31 St. Pauls (12-8)

WEST

#1 Fred T. Foard (26-1) vs. #32 South Point (13-8)

#16 Shelby (13-13) vs. #17 East Lincoln (16-4)

#8 R-S Central (17-8) vs. #25 Ashe County (13-8)

#9 Mountain Heritage (7-13) vs. #24 Wilkes Central (12-7)

#5 South Rowan (25-1) vs. #28 Bunker Hill (10-13)

#12 Lake Norman Charter (16-7) vs. #21 Hendersonville (8-12)

#13 Mount Pleasant (16-10) vs. #20 West Stokes (22-5)

#4 Maiden (22-4) vs. #29 North Wilkes (13-9)

#3 West Wilkes (19-0) vs. #30 Smoky Mountain (7-16)

#14 Surry Central (18-7) vs. #19 East Burke (16-7)

#6 West Stanly (22-3) vs. #27 Bandys (11-10)

#11 Patton (20-6) vs. #22 East Henderson (10-16)

#7 Forbush (17-9) vs. #26 North Lincoln (11-11)

#10 Franklin (18-6) vs. #23 Draughn (15-10)

#15 Central Davidson (17-9) vs. #18 West Iredell (14-12)

#2 Brevard (22-5) vs. #31 East Gaston (16-8)

3A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Chapel Hill (21-1) vs. #32 Triton (11-13)

#16 Southern Lee (12-9) vs. #17 J.H. Rose (15-10)

#8 Hunt (16-6) vs. #25 Cape Fear (13-10)

#9 Jacksonville (14-8) vs. #24 C.B. Aycock (15-13)

#5 Person (20-2) vs. #28 E.E. Smith (11-9)

#12 Franklinton (19-4) vs. #21 New Hanover (14-4)

#13 Terry Sanford (19-7) vs. #20 Cedar Ridge (18-5)

#4 Cleveland (20-3) vs. #29 Northwood (9-15)

#3 Gray’s Creek (24-0) vs. #30 Southeast Guilford (14-12)

#14 Clayton (15-10) vs. #19 Orange (16-7)

#6 Topsail (16-6) vs. #27 West Johnston (13-13)

#11 Southern Alamance (17-8) vs. #22 Asheboro (16-9)

#7 Union Pines (23-2) vs. #26 Northern Durham (11-11)

#10 East Chapel Hill (16-7) vs. #23 South Johnston (18-8)

#15 West Carteret (13-8) vs. #18 Northern Guilford (14-10)

#2 D.H. Conley (21-4) vs. #31 Montgomery Central (12-12)

WEST

#1 West Rowan (24-0) vs. #32 Piedmont (9-14)

#16 A.C. Reynolds (18-4) vs. #17 North Iredell (14-8)

#8 Southwest Guilford (20-6) vs. #25 Tuscola (8-15)

#9 T.C. Roberson (22-3) vs. #24 Central Cabarrus (16-8)

#5 Cox Mill (24-2) vs. #28 Erwin (8-15)

#12 Weddington (18-7) vs. #21 Enka (13-10)

#13 J.M. Robinson (16-7) vs. #20 North Henderson (16-9)

#4 Watauga (23-0) vs. #29 Statesville (5-19)

#3 Marvin Ridge (27-3) vs. #30 East Rowan (8-15)

#14 Kings Mountain (18-8) vs. #19 Sun Valley (23-4)

#6 Southwestern Randolph (23-2) vs. #27 Charlotte Catholic (9-15)

#11 Hickory (15-5) vs. #22 St. Stephens (11-11)

#7 Crest (21-4) vs. #26 Alexander Central (9-14)

#10 South Iredell (17-6) vs. #23 Cuthbertson (12-12)

#15 Western Guilford (16-9) vs. #18 Jesse Carson (19-7)

#2 West Henderson (25-6) vs. #31 North Buncombe (8-16)

4A VOLLEYBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 South Central (19-0), Bye

#16 Jordan (15-8) vs. #17 Millbrook (13-10)

#8 Ashley (23-3), Bye

#9 Broughton (18-3) vs. #24 Pine Forest (10-10)

#5 Apex Friendship (18-4), Bye

#12 Corinth Holders (16-8) vs. #21 Sanderson (9-10)

#4 Cardinal Gibbons (16-7), Bye

#13 New Bern (16-8) vs. #20 Laney (10-10)

#3 Green Hope (22-2), Bye

#14 Apex (15-8) vs. #19 Leesville Road (12-10)

#6 Heritage (17-6), Bye

#11 Holly Springs (18-5) vs. #22 Wake Forest (10-13)

#7 South View (13-8), Bye

#10 Panther Creek (20-4) vs. #23 Cary (9-13)

#2 Hoggard (22-6), Bye

#15 Middle Creek (13-7) vs. #18 Fuquay-Varina (12-9)

WEST

#1 Providence (23-3), Bye

#16 South Mecklenburg (13-8) vs. #17 Jack Britt (12-15)

#8 Ardrey Kell (21-5), Bye

#9 Davie (16-9) vs. #24 East Forsyth (11-15)

#5 Hough (20-6), Bye

#12 Scotland (16-9) vs. #21 Phillip O. Berry (12-8)

#4 West Forsyth (22-4), Bye

#13 Porter Ridge (18-6) vs. #20 Page (11-12)

#3 Pinecrest (25-1), Bye

#14 Richmond (19-6) vs. #19 Reagan (14-12)

#6 Myers Park (23-3), Bye

#11 Mallard Creek (19-8) vs. #22 Hickory Ridge (16-11)

#7 McDowell (10-8), Bye

#10 Grimsley (14-9) vs. #23 North Mecklenburg (12-10)

#2 Northwest Guilford (23-2), Bye

#15 Lake Norman (16-10) vs. #18 Lumberton (13-8)

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finalized and released the playoff brackets for the 2019 Volleyball Championships. The tournament will have four classifications of play with six playoff rounds each. The 4A bracket will field 48 teams each with 1A, 2A and 3A brackets fielding 64 teams each.

Play began with games at the higher seed through the first five rounds beginning with first round contests on October 26th. Second round is scheduled for October 29th, the third round is slated for October 31st, fourth round games November 2nd and the Regional Finals scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 5th.

The State Championship Matches will be contested on Saturday, November 9th in Fayetteville at Fayetteville State University’s Capel

Arena. Play is scheduled to begin at 12 noon. Tickets to the Championships are $10.00 at the door, or digital tickets can be purchased in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan.

NFHS Network will carry all four championship matches this year. The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can

pay $9.95 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on

upcoming events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com.

NCHSAA

JAMES ALVERSON