Football In Focus – October 24, 2019 – The Videos
Andy Durham interviews Allen Hooker, Football Dad. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 24, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Alston Hooker, Ragsdale High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 24, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Jonathan King, Southeast Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 24, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Keith Quick, Southeast Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 24, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Montrell Walker, Southeast Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 24, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Vaughn Neal, Southeast Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 24, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Anthony Ray, Southeast Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 24, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Tyrek Agoh, Southeast Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 24, 2019.
