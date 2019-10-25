High School Football Tonight(10/25/19) in Guilford County:Our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

*****All games at 7:30pm(Kickoff), unless otherwise noted…*****

WS Parkland(6-2/2-0) at Dudley(6-2/1-1)…This is our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week with the Panthers meeting the Mustangs on Homecoming at “The Tarp:/Tarpley Stadium, on GreensboroSports Radio…Key Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference meeting…Panthers looking for a big game from QB Jahmier Slade and his two prime wideouts, Michael Wyman and Mehki Wall…Wall just got an offer from Louisville this week and Wyman is on his way to the University of South Carolina, in January 2020…Dudley with Payton Page and Myles Murphy up front on the defensive line and tons of talent on this Steven Davis-coached Dudley Panthers football team..Again Homecoming from Dudley HS on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Tilley on board with us tonight on GreensboroSports Radio and Don Moore on board with us all, from the GreensboroSports.com Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Scoreboard/scoredesk….HS football tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio….Pregame at 6:45pm and then kickoff comes from Tarpley Stadium at 7:30….Going to also be looking for Dudley’s welcome wagon of runners in Branson Adams, Marlon Darby, Myles Smith, Milan Summers and others…

Western Alamance(7-1/4-0) at Northeast Guilford(6-2/3-1)…Key game for the NEG Rams, with a key top tier spot in the Mid-State 3-A Conference on the line in this game tonight, from Bill Bookout Stadium, at NEG on Hicone Road….Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for us on GreensboroSports.com…Trevon Hester must be running like a wild man tonight for NEG, running extremely hard and fast, but still under control..NEG is in position to pull of the big upset, but their game will be dictated by their senior QB Justin Wilson…

Southeast Guilford(5-3/3-0) at Southern Guilford(5-3/2-1)…Important Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference game, with the SEG Falcons coming off of their 42-0 smarting of Eastern Guilford last Friday, and the Falcons fighting to finish Unbeaten in the Mid-Pied 3-A…SEG has a very big offensive line going into SG’s C.K. Siler Stadium looking to put a lock on the offensive side of the ball for their key backs, Jalen Fairley and Derron McQuitty…LB Justin Fleming spearheads the headhunters on defense for SEG…

Southern looking to their junior QB Myles Crisp to get their ‘O’ on the board….We are still searching for our “Rookie Writer” for this game…

Southern Alamance(5-3/2-1) at Eastern Guilford(5-4/3-1)…Eastern trying to find the rebound after last week’s tough 42-0 defeat at the hands of the SEG Falcons, and EG must get past the line of scrimmage on every play…That is key, work for positive yardage and avoid all penalties…Have a game with NO penalties and I don’t see how a team can’t win…Avoid all of those plays, where you are giving yardage away….Kamell Smith will need more time to operate at QB than he got last week at Southeast Guilford…Coach Fritz/Fritz Hessenthaler bringing his Patriots to Gibsonville and seeking to return to Mt. Herman/Graham, with a victory in hand….Hezekiah Newby needs time and room to run….Receivers must find a way to get open in space…EG has to go back to playing “Wildcat Football” and they can not allow Southern Alamance to impose their will on the ‘Cats..

Western Guilford(4-4/0-2) at Southwest Guilford(5-3/1-1)…This game at “The Ranch” and the Cowboys are riding high after recent wins and Western was winning, but the victories have been harder to come by, since WG started facing the tougher competition….SWG with the edge and with more offensive weapons…QB Jaden Rogers and Caleb Curtain and Quantez Poche…I remember Curtain and Poche back when they were in middle school and they both are starting to come into their own, on the high school level…WG needs a huge game from QB Robbie Boyd and a huge game as well, from RB Dante Bovian…WG defense must re-assert themselves and take over the course of the game again, playing with 11 Black Hats on the ball carrier…

Northwest Guilford(2-6/0-2) at Ragsdale(3-5/1-0)…Six touchdowns through the air by RHS QB Alston Hooker last Friday night vs. Page, and that tops what Paul Revere did at Boston back in ’76/1776, with one by if by land and two if by sea, and I on the opposite shore will be…Well maybe Boston should look to Tom Brady as their man instead of Paul Revere, but if Alston can strike for half of what he did last week, that will be another productive evening for the Tigers….Ragsdale has some true choices to carry the ball by ground or by air, with Devan Boykin, Donavan Platt, Tyrell Carmichael, Josiah Muldowney, Dominic Armwood and Keith Williams…NWG has to be able to hit Brandon Thomas breaking up field and NWG will need a superhuman night from QB Micah Salmon…

High Point Central(0-8/0-1) at Page(2-7/1-1)…Page might want to use this game as a way to chalk up some key moments from some of its players that been hitting and facing ‘The Wall’ this season…Time to turn the Pirates loose and let them run till they get satisfied, Page and Pirate QB’s Paige and Barnett can’t afford to overlook Central…Central has been getting some kids healthy again too, and they are searching for the same salvo that Page is seeking…Page could use a big game from RB Jeiel Melton and it would be good to see him hit 100-plus yards for the night again…This is the only tuneup game Page has left before they face Grimsley on November 8…Pirates will also be celebrating Senior Night this evening at Marion Kirby Stadium…

Northern Guilford(5-3/2-2) at Rockingham County(2-6/1-3)…Four TD receptions for Michael Frogge last week and that means somebody has to be getting him the ball and that would be Will Lenard..Lenard has thrown for four TD’s in a game at least twice this season and why not go ahead and let it go and throw four more tonight…If the ROCK Cougars are going after the Frogge’s legs, NG can get the ball to Chuck Conaway and Chuck can make the catch in the clutch…

Smith(1-7/0-2) at Mount Tabor(5-3/2-0)…I hate to be the bearer of bad news but I think this will be a long hard night for the Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles…The Mount Tabor Spartans are very big up front and their running backs are big and fast and they will run downhill on you all night long…The first name that comes to mind from Mount Tabor is McIntyre…He hurt Ragsdale, Dudley and our Guilford County teams with his speed and power…Nkosi Alston will have to have a multi-career night for Smith, in order for the Eagles to be in this game and they can’t let Tabor take the ball down the field and score on them early, or the game will be over for Smith…Smith will need the “Perfect Storm” to hit Winston-Salem tonight if the Eagles are to get out of Forsyth County with a “W”…

High Point Andrews(4-4/1-2) at Providence Grove(6-3/2-2)….Don’t know what has happened to the Providence Grove Patriots lately, but they have really come on at (6-3) under the coaching of Calvin Brown, Grimsley coach Darryl Brown’s brother and another grandson of Southern Guilford great coach, C.K. Siler…Andrews needs Jenoah McIver to run like Randy Norris Sr. used to run and then the Red Raiders will be running with that Paul Revere mentality that we were talking about earlier…Going take some kind of effort for HPA to leave Climax, home of the PG Patriots, with a win….PG may have more depth than Andrews too, not sure of the total numbers comparison….

High Point Christian(7-2/2-0) at Metrolina Christian Academy(6-3/3-0) 7pm….HPAC needs to quell their surge protector and go ahead and let it rip…Turn loose on all cylinders and let Metrolina have it in the chops…Got to beat this bunch soundly and make a statement showing that what they did to you last year was not on the real HPCA Fighting Cougars….Go get this team and bring back what will be a “Statement Win” headed toward the postseason for High Point Christian Academy…Get John Saunders Jr. going and get him going to Brycen Thomas and make your top target, a valid weapon….

South Stokes(5-3/1-1) at Bishop McGuinness(2-6/1-1)…Bishop needs to claim all the wins they can against these teams from Stokes County, but this is the Dave Diamont-coached Stokes team, right??? This is like going against B.J. Barnes in a Crimes Stopper roadblock….Hard/tough to get around the old wiley veteran….

East Forsyth(7-1/1-1) at WS Reagan(7-1/1-1)….East will have their hands more than full when they face the Reagan Raiders in Pafftown…Reagan was reeling in their 8-7 loss to Glenn two weeks ago, and that same Friday, East fell to West Forsyth, 41-38 and then last week, West got tripped up by Davie County…The CPC/Central Piedmont 4-A Conference is like peering into a slice of Swiss Cheese…The teams are all knocking holes into each other, and the battling won’t stop any time soon…

Grimsley(8-1/2-0)) OFF

Picks:

Dudley

Western Alamance

Southeast Guilford

Southern Alamance

Southwest Guilford

Ragsdale

Page

Northern Guilford

Mount Tabor

High Point Andrews

High Point Christian

South Stokes

East Forsyth

Picks on the season now at (81-23) for 2019, after going (9-3) last week…

We will have the poll up here for you later on Friday morning….