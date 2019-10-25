Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 25, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Parkland(6-2) at Dudley(6-2) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #2 – 8:10 PM
2 Q
Winston-Salem Parkland (6-2) – 6
Dudley (6-2) – 7
2 Q
Western Alamance (7-1) – 3
Northeast Guilford (6-2) – 7
2 Q
Southeast Guilford (5-3) – 13
Southern Guilford (5-3) – 0
0 Q
Southern Alamance (5-3)
Eastern Guilford (5-4)
2 Q
Western Guilford (4-4) – 0
Southwest Guilford (5-3) – 21
2 Q
Northwest Guilford (2-6) – 7
Ragsdale (3-5) – 7
2 Q
High Point Central (0-8) – 7
Page (2-7) – 6
2 Q
Northern Guilford (5-3) – 13
Rockingham County (2-6) – 3
0 Q
Smith (1-7)
Mount Tabor (5-3)
0 Q
High Point Andrews (4-4)
Providence Grove (6-3)
0 Q
High Point Christian (7-2)
Metrolina Christian Academy (6-3)
0 Q
South Stokes (5-3)
Bishop McGuinness (2-6)
2 Q
East Forsyth (7-1) – 7
Winston-Salem Reagan (7-1) – 7
0 Q
Pinecrest (7-1)
Scotland County (8-0)
HALF
Rolesville (8-0) – 7
Wake Forest (7-1) – 7
1 Q
Glenn – 7
Davie County – 0
1 Q
Reidsville – 21
Graham – 0
