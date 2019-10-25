On the College Basketball Recruiting Trail with Jeremiah Dickerson, from Dudley High School

Jeremiah Dickerson From Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC Currently holds 20 basketball offers….

He is a Senior at Dudley High School and formerly played with Garner Road 2020 West coached by NBA All Star David West .

Look for a really big jump in his recruitment this season with the Dudley Panthers .

He is a great Athletic Wing that brings toughness every game. Look forward to watching him play this season.

What ever school he picks we really look forward to his decision because the school he picks is getting a good one .