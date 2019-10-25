Touch ‘Em All Baseball trying to help as many kids as possible:Showcase one month away and Several Colleges are on board, with More on the way

Touch ‘Em All has been asked by HS baseball coaches around the Triad to organize an affordable showcase for Jr and Sr (2020/2021 grads). Since D1 coaches are restricted to campus until March 1, this is a D2-3-JUCO event.

At roughly a month away, we already have 30 players from 20 high schools and 6 counties who have registered. We are looking to cap it at around 75 so everyone in attendance will have sufficient time and opportunity.

Currently, these are the schools who have confirmed they will attend:

Chowan

Mars Hill

Guilford College

NC Wesleyan

Caldwell

Guilford Tech

Patrick Henry

Greensboro College

Ferrum

William Peace

Several have given a tentative “Yes.” We will have more confirm before November 23.

We ask that players be nominated by their high school coach. If parents, players or high school coaches have any questions or would like to register, please email Andy Harper at harpera@gcsnc.com or they may visit https://www.2touchemall.com/event-info/unsigned-player-showcase-2020-2021-grads for more information or to register.