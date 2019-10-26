High School Football Friday Night Finish:Big Win for Northeast Guilford Rams over Western Alamance/Dudley Panthers run past WS Parkland/A look at the Conference Races and more

We saw the news on Northeast Guilford and Western Alamance, with the NEG Rams getting the 17-13 win over the WA Warriors…Wyatt Smith has the full report on this huge NEG victory, and big nights turned in by NEG QB Justin Wilson, RB Trevon Hester, ATH Kobie Perez, and really you have to say Coach Earl Bates should get a spot on this game “Roll Call of Stars of the Game” as well…Coach Bates got the Rams ready, as we saw with his Pregame pep talk to his team, as this was shown on the FOX 8 Friday Frenzy, and you have to say Coach Bates had his Rams ready to roll tonight…

NEG now at (7-2) overall and the Rams have a very good chance to finish the regular season at (9-2)…There is still an outside shot that Northeast could finish tied with Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance in the Mid-State 3-A Conference…NEG beat Western and now Northeast needs Western to beat Eastern next Friday night and if that happens you will have a three-way tie for the top spot in the Mid-State 3-A….NEG, WA and EA all would have just one conference loss each, and NEG fell to EA, a few weeks back..

Dudley took down WS Parkland, 56-12, and the Panthers still have a shot to finish first in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…Dudley lost to Mount Tabor, but Dudley beat WS Parkland and now if Parkland can beat Mount Tabor, that would throw the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference race in a dead heat…Southwest Guilford is still making plans to throw a wrench into those PTA standings…Parkland beat SWG, but SWG still just has one conference loss and they have Dudley and Mount Tabor left on their schedule..Dudley still has Southwest Guilford and Western Guilford on their schedule…If Dudley wins both of those games and WS Parkland defeats Mount Tabor, then we have a horse race to finish…If SWG wins both of their games, the horses on the track will be realigned…

Western Guilford and Smith look to be done for the most part, but they face off next Friday night at Western…The conference race and the playoffs are looking bleak for Western Guilford, Smith and Northwest Guilford, High Point Central is gone, Page could be in trouble as far as the playoffs go and Eastern Guilford hurt their chances tonight, with their home loss to Southern Alamance…Southern Guilford has been playing well, but the Storm might just be on the fence and getting close to having a Border Wall put up in their backyard..It might come down to a Eastern-Southern standoff, to see who gets that final Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference spot…High Point Andrews is getting close to the point of no return, after their loss tonight, down at Providence Grove…

Grimsley is very close to being a playoff lock…With a win over Ragsdale, or win over Page, Grimsley is locked in for the playoffs…The way it looks overall, Grimsley is locked in and Ragsdale is seeking that #2 selection from the Metro 4-A…Southeast Guilford will get in, Dudley appears on the doorstep of getting into the playoffs…Northeast Guilford is ready to go, Northern Guilford is near the playoff scorer’s table, Southwest Guilford is currently ever so close to the 2019 playoff season…We only have two weeks left in the regular season and Page only has one game left to play and that will the Pirates’ final game vs. Grimsley…

We still have some pretty crazy playoff scenarios laying around out there, and we will be following those setups over the next couple of weeks…

As far as tonight/Friday goes, we were over at the Dudley Homecoming Game and the Panthers hosted Winston-Salem Parkland and this game was close early, but Dudley wore down Parkland in the second half, and especially in the fourth quarter….Dudley had 7 different players score in the Panthers 56-12 decision over the Mustangs and Parkland led this game twice, being up 6-0 in the first quarter and then going up again, this time it was 12-7 Parkland, in the second quarter of the ball game..

Parkland scored on a 56-yard pass play from Cam Shell to Chase Rorie and their PAT run was no good and the score was WS Parkland 6, Dudley 0, with 11:11 to go in the first period….

Dudley counters with 20-yard TD run by Branson Adams and with 4:30 to play in the first quarter, Dudley is now up 7-6 and the PAT kick from Boateng Woodson was a good one…End of the First Quarter:Dudley 7, Parkland 6

Parkland would not sit still…The Mustangs countered Dudley with a Cam Shell 20-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Dempsey and after the PAT pass fails, Parkland is back on top, 12-7 over the Dudley Panthers…(Parkland had now failed on 9 straight PAT attempts whether it be by PAT kick, pass, or run….They all have failed.)

But this was the last straw and NO more points allowed tonight by the Dudley Defense…

The Dudley offense got in gear again, as they rode a Marlon Darby 4-yard TD run to a lead of 14-12 Dudley and that includes Woodson’s PAT kick…This score came with 2:50 left in the first half of play…

And that was our halftime score, Dudley 14-0 over the Parkland Mustangs…..

In the second half it was all Dudley Panthers…Dudley took a 20-12 lead over Parkland with Milan Summers 9-yard run to glory and with his TD and Woodson’s kick, Dudley has secured that 21-12 lead with 9:09 to go in the 3rd quarter…

Senior Nishon Wilhite got in on the Panthers’ Parade of Scoring when he crossed the goal line on a 3-yard run with just 16 seconds left on the third quarter clock…The Woodson PAT kick is good again, and now our score says, Dudley 28, Parkland 12…

End of the Third Quarter:Dudley 28, WS Parkland 12

Dudley would go on to score 4 TD’s and a total of 28 points in the 4th quarter and the fist man to the house was Summers again, this time on a 20-yard Fumble Return for a touchdown and with Woodson’s kick, it is now Dudley 35, Parkland 12…This score came at the 10:49 mark of the 4th Q…

Dudley’s sophomore quarterback Jahmier Slade got to the end zone on a nice 19-yard run with 9:08 to in the fourth and with Woodson wearing his magic wooden shoes, he kicks the ball thorough for the PAT and now we see Dudley 42, Parkland 12…

Dudley goes ahead 49-12 on Jahree Braswell’s 45-yard interception return for the TD and with the Woodson kick/boot, Dudley is in control/command….

The final score of the night comes on a long run of 66 yards by Dudley’s Myles Smith and as Smith gets into the end zone and Woodson makes the PAT kick one more time, the Final Scores pops up as Dudley 56, WS Parkland 12…..

Dudley TD’s…Summers with 2, plus TD’s from Slade, Adams, Smith, Darby, Wilhite, and Braswell…Woodson was 8-8 on his PAT kicks…He missed a PAT kick last week and Dudley fell to Mount Tabor, 21-20, but Boateng Woodson made up for it on Homecoming Night at James B. Dudley High School….

Dudley with 14 First Downs…Dudley had 329 yards rushing on 33 carries…Dudley had 76 yards passing…405 total yards for Dudley…

Jahmier Slade with 10 carries for 124 yards and one TD…Slade was 6-15 passing for 76 yards…

Branson Adams with 26 yards on 3 carries and one TD..

Myles Smith with 90 yards on 7 carries and one TD…

Milan Summers with 7 yards on 2 carries and one TD…

Marlon Darby with 81 yards on 7 carries and one TD…

Nishon Wilhite with 27 yards on 4 carries and one TD…

Mehki Wall with 2 receptions for 58 yards…

Mike Wyman with 1 reception for 5 yards…

Milan Summers with a Fumble Return for a TD…

Jahree Braswell with an Interception for a TD…

**********And that’s a look at our games tonight…**********