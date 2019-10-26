High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Looking back over the years, the months the weeks and the days(Saturday Night Fever, no it’s Saturday Morning Pigskin Fever)

Man, this season has gone by fast/quick…..You look up and we are at the end of October….The years, the months, the weeks, the days, they all seem to be flying by us, like we are standing still….We better stop and smell the pigskin, because it will be gone before we know it…I grew up around pigpens and hog pens and the smell was not that great…But, when you think about the smell of those pigs/hogs and then you think back to smell of the bacon and sausage cooking in the frying pan and the smell of those spare ribs as they were coming out of the oven, plus those pork chops and the ham, man those are great memories and some outstanding meals and this all came from a smelly hog who was created and nutried down by the pigpen…

This to me is a great analogy of where we stand and where we need to be standing up today….All that work and sweat turned in over the years, the months, the weeks and days and then you see and realize the results….From sweaty and smelly football players as young kids, with their socks and jocks and shirts and shorts and shoes all messed up, to now young men going for Conference Championships, District Titles and State Championship Rings, this all rings out as one unbelievable process…

Just look at all how all of this comes together and it almost astounds you…This is a good thing, no it is a great thing, but as the great musician Andre Crouch told us back in the day and you can still hear it and feel it as he was singing these words, “It won’t be long, ’till will be leaving here, it won’t be long, we’ll all be going home…You go on and count the months, count the months as years, count the weeks, count the weeks as days, and day any minute now, we’ll all be going home….

Wow, a bit spiritual, but it does make you stop and think…We slopped/fed the hogs, we carried the pigskin to and from practice and now we’ll soon be going home…This has been some kind of process to get to where we are here today…..It is about the extended process of developing the pigs and the players…

Makes you want to savor the moments we still have, like a good ‘ole sausage biscuit on a Saturday morning and we don’t have any sausage biscuits for you on this Saturday, but we do have some real good football nuggets for you to chew as you get your day going….

(And isn’t it kind of wild and crazy, all these lead-ins we come up with???)

Let’s hit the field a running….

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera(News and Record/HSXtra) on WS Parkland at Dudley…

“We went back in at halftime and got refocused. I told them that for some reason we can’t turn Page 1 together. We get started late, but once we start turning those pages together, we’re a pretty good team. … Once we started getting a little bit of pressure on them and got their quarterback on the run and throwing it up, we thought we could get some turnovers. … We had a great week of practice and the results showed tonight …” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach

CLICK HERE for J.P. Mundy(News and Record/HSXtra) on Northwest Guilford at Ragsdale…

“Of course I always want more; it’s in my blood. It’s good to get a win with my guys and enjoy this game, but there are more days ahead.” — Alston Hooker, QB, Ragsdale

CLICK HERE for Tim Nash(News and Record/HSXtra) on Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford…

“We look at it is this way, If tonight was a playoff game, did we do enough to beat a quality opponent. We will look at that this week and work from there.” – Kennedy Tinsley, Southeast Guilford coach.

CLICK HERE for Philip Deutsch(News and Record/HSXtra) for Western Alamance at Northeast Guilford…

“It feels great. Our O-line helped us out, and our defense stood tough in the last quarter. … I wasn’t really focused on the touchdown; I was just focused on winning right there.” – Northeast Guilford’s Kobie Perez.

CLICK HERE for Western Alamance at Northeast Guilford from Jerome Richard at the Burlington Times-News…

“That’s a three-headed monster back there with NEG’s No. 2 (Hester), 3 (Wilson) and 4 (Perez),” Western Alamance coach Jeff Snuffer. “That’s the best backfield we’ve seen. They are hard to tackle and their offensive line does a good job. We contained them as best we could.”

CLICK HERE for Southern Alamance at Eastern Guilford from David Kehrli from the Burlington Times-News…

*****On just their second passing attempt of the game turned to points for the Southern Alamance Patriots, a David Hines backside screen pass to Hunter Harrelson going for 12 yards to the end zone, extending the team’s lead from one point to eight with less than 10 minutes to play.*****

“I think it (caught Eastern Guilford off guard), especially the play we ran. We hadn’t done that before,” Harrelson said. “It was a throw back. They really flow to the ball and we had talked about it all week that being a big play and it turned out to be a big play.”

“That was a heck of a call,” Eastern Guilford coach Tony Aguilar said. “They ain’t shown anything like that on film. … That was just a great call. Hats off to them. He caught us.”

CLICK HERE for Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford from the News and Record and HSXtra….

CLICK HERE for Michael Lindsay with the High Point Enterprise on Western Guilford at Southwest Guilford….

CLICK HERE for Northern Guilford at Rockingham County from Jim Sands with Rockingham County Now(N&R)…

“It’s extremely important. I’ve been saying it since last week against Person and it carried over here tonight at Rockingham – we’ve got to play like our backs are against the wall and we can’t let up. Every game is important from here on out.”

— Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford head coach

CLICK HERE for East Forsyth at WS Reagan and coming in from Jay Spivey at the WS Journal and this was the first time Reagan has ever/EVER beaten the East Forsyth Eagles….(History-Maker)

CLICK HERE for Glenn at Davie County, from Dan Kibler at the WS Journal…

CLICK HERE for one of the top games in the state last night as Wake Forest HS defeated Rolesville in Overtime, 31-30 and this game coming in from Jonas Pope IV at the News and Observer, in Raleigh….

Rolesville coached by former WS Parkland, Grimsley and Asheboro coach Martin Samek and Rolesville was (8-0) coming into the game and now both teams sit at (8-1) jfor the season….Some big-time 4-A football down in Wake County…