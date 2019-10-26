NCCA All-Star Basketball Coaching Change:Coach Bill Chambers(Northern Guilford HS) out and Billy Martin(WS Reynolds HS) in

**********Due to his retirement, the West’s men’s assistant basketball coach, Bill Chambers of Northern Guilford High School, has dropped from the NCCA East-West All-Star basketball game to be played in July 2020. The NCCA is pleased to announce his replacement, Billy Martin of R.J. Reynolds High School.**********

2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Coaches

East-West Basketball:

East Men:

Head: Eric Davis Laney HS

Asst: Bobby Williams Riverside Martin HS

West Men:

Head: Sonny Schofield Statesville HS

Asst: Billy Martin R.J. Reynolds HS

East Women:

Head: Don Mooring S Lenoir HS

Asst: Andrew Gurley Croatan HS

West Women:

Head: Brad Mangum West Caldwell HS

Asst: Amy Sarratt Southern Alamance HS

East-West Football

East Football:

Head: Paul Cornwell Ayden-Grifton HS

Asst: Russell Dove S Columbus HS

Asst: Ryan Gieselman Kinston HS

Asst: Jake Thomas Cape Fear HS

Asst: Greg Williams Richmond Co HS

Asst: Steven Wright Cardinal Gibbons HS

West Football:

Head: Doug Robertson Thomasville HS

Asst: Clint Bland E Rutherford HS

Asst: Chuck Cannon Wilkes Central HS

Asst: David Devine Burns HS

Asst: Nick Eddins Crest HS

Asst: Wayne Hicks St. Stephens HS

East-West Soccer:

East Men:

Head: Tim Healy Cardinal Gibbons HS

West Men:

Head: Charles J Niessner Central Academy of Technology Arts

East Women:

Head: Isaac Rancour Pine Forest HS

West Women:

Head: Shea Bridges Hibriten HS