NCCA All-Star Basketball Coaching Change:Coach Bill Chambers(Northern Guilford HS) out and Billy Martin(WS Reynolds HS) in
**********Due to his retirement, the West’s men’s assistant basketball coach, Bill Chambers of Northern Guilford High School, has dropped from the NCCA East-West All-Star basketball game to be played in July 2020. The NCCA is pleased to announce his replacement, Billy Martin of R.J. Reynolds High School.**********
2020 NCCA East-West All-Star Coaches
East-West Basketball:
East Men:
Head: Eric Davis Laney HS
Asst: Bobby Williams Riverside Martin HS
West Men:
Head: Sonny Schofield Statesville HS
Asst: Billy Martin R.J. Reynolds HS
East Women:
Head: Don Mooring S Lenoir HS
Asst: Andrew Gurley Croatan HS
West Women:
Head: Brad Mangum West Caldwell HS
Asst: Amy Sarratt Southern Alamance HS
East-West Football
East Football:
Head: Paul Cornwell Ayden-Grifton HS
Asst: Russell Dove S Columbus HS
Asst: Ryan Gieselman Kinston HS
Asst: Jake Thomas Cape Fear HS
Asst: Greg Williams Richmond Co HS
Asst: Steven Wright Cardinal Gibbons HS
West Football:
Head: Doug Robertson Thomasville HS
Asst: Clint Bland E Rutherford HS
Asst: Chuck Cannon Wilkes Central HS
Asst: David Devine Burns HS
Asst: Nick Eddins Crest HS
Asst: Wayne Hicks St. Stephens HS
East-West Soccer:
East Men:
Head: Tim Healy Cardinal Gibbons HS
West Men:
Head: Charles J Niessner Central Academy of Technology Arts
East Women:
Head: Isaac Rancour Pine Forest HS
West Women:
Head: Shea Bridges Hibriten HS
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.