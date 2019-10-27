College Men’s Soccer Final: Washington and Lee 5, Guilford 1

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Guilford men’s soccer team traveled to 12th nationally-ranked Washington and Lee University for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matchup Saturday afternoon and the Quakers were handed a 5-1 loss.

The Generals struck first at the 24:51 mark and never looked back as they went on to score four more goals in the first half. Scoring in the first frame for the hosts were Samuel Bass, Victor Ndhlovu, Griffin Scott, Harry Pinkerton, and John Peterson.

Guilford (7-7-1, 5-2 ODAC) got on the board at 83:21 of the second half to cut the deficit to four. Enrique Gudino sent a long pass up to Kenny Nzekwe who then chipped the ball over the goaltender’s head and into the back of the net. The tally was Nzekwe’s ODAC-leading 12th of the season.

The Quakers held off any further Washington and Lee (11-2-3, 5-1-1 ODAC) offensive advances throughout the remainder of the contest to keep the score at 5-1.

Fisher Athey recorded a career-high 12 saves in net for Guilford, while Michael Nyc got the start for the Generals. Garrett Erickson and Rye McMillen also saw time in net towards the end of the contest.

Guilford finishes out the regular season with a 7 p.m. contest at Lynchburg on Tuesday.