Diondre Overton(Page HS) with 3 Receptions for 3 Touchdowns on Saturday for Clemson, in the Tigers’ victory over Boston College

Clemson clobbered Boston College on Saturday, 59-7, and the Clemson Tigers’ receiver Diondre Overton, the former Page Pirate, had himself a career day…Overton was catching footballs and batting .1000, as he caught three balls and all three went the distance, as Overton turned those three receptions in 18 points, as he landed in the end zone, each time he touched the football, and as one of the coaches we knew back in the day used to say, “he’s scoring on every catch, so let’s get that kid the ball some more”…“Get it to him”…Get the ball to Diondre Overton/DO for the TD….

from the Clemson Tigers’ football website/web pages:

Diondre Overton(Page High School) recorded his first three touchdown receptions of the season, cutting through the BC Eagle defense in the first quarter for a 22-yard touchdown and then running past the BC defense en route to a 63-yard touchdown. His final touchdown came in the fourth quarter, as Chase Brice connected with Overton for a 34-yard score.

from Saturday’s Game Day program for Boston College at Clemson, here is the senior spotlight on Diondre Overton from Wyatt Street:

Graduate wide receiver Diondre Overton(Page High School) has worked his way up the depth chart over his time at Clemson to play a prominent role during all parts of the game in his fourth season.

Overton’s journey to prominence in Tigertown began in Greensboro, N.C. His beginnings in football were like many football players, as he started to play at the age of seven. Overton stopped playing for a time, however.

“I stopped playing for a long while after third grade and didn’t start back until 11th grade because I was always a basketball guy. I started back playing in 11th grade and got offered, so that’s why I’m in football now.”

The decision to return to the gridiron led Overton to Clemson, a decision that he made mostly because of the family atmosphere.

“I chose Clemson because it was a family environment, closer to home and somewhere I could see myself. I had a lot of role models coming into it, being around guys like Mike Williams and Deon Cain. I had guys to teach the way and pave the path.”

While at Clemson, Overton has relished the opportunity to leave a legacy as a Tiger and to be a part of something bigger than himself. In his three seasons as a Tiger, he has been a part of two national championship squads.

“It’s been unreal for us. It’s crazy how the time flies, but the championships were great moments. You would definitely want to be back in that moment to relive it, but the rings will always symbolize it. It’s great to have that experience with great people, great teammates and great coaches.”

Each championship is special in its own right, but the second one, when the Tigers had a 15-0 record, stands out more to Overton. Though he cherishes both, he was able to contribute more during the 2018 championship run, making it a little more memorable than his first.

Aside from the title in 2016, Overton’s freshman season gave him another memorable moment…his first touchdown (against SC State).

“It was crazy. I didn’t think they were going to call a pass play that early, but Nick Schuessler threw it up in the air and read the coverage. It looked like I was about to drop it because I caught it weird, but it was an amazing environment and I’m glad I got to experience that my freshman year.”

Over the past three seasons, Overton’s playing time has steadily increased.

“It shows how far I’ve come. When I came in, I wasn’t nearly as ready as I am now, but I’ve learned from experience. I’ve been prepared and I’ve worked my way up and earned a spot on the field. It’s been great to humble myself and work harder.”

His drive to succeed exemplifies what Clemson football is all about, and it falls right in line with its receiving corps. The consistent success of the Tiger wideouts has helped Clemson earn a reputation as “Wide Receiver U,” and Overton is happy to be a part of that legacy.

“That’s a great legacy to be a part of. I’ll have lots of connections…guys like Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams, who paved the way as a great example of ‘Wide Receiver U.’ Now, we’re here living in it right now. Hopefully, we continue that standard.”