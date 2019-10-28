CarolinaPreps.com Top 20 Power Ratings for this week with Grimsley at #7(4-A’s) and Dudley #18(3-A’s)

Here are this week’s CarolinaPreps.com Top 20 Power Ratings, from Chris Hughes at CarolinaPreps.com, and this week we see the Grimsley Whirlies at #7 in the 4-A poll and the Dudley Panthers, at #18 in the 3-A Poll….

CLICK HERE to see all of the polls and all of the teams, and along with Grimsley and Dudley, you’ll find area teams including Eastern Alamance, Randleman, Reidsville, West Forsyth, WS Reagan, East Forsyth, Glenn, Eastern Randolph, Ledford and more….

#1’s are Mallard Creek(4-A), Weddington(3-A) and Shelby(2-A)…Myers Park(9-0) is still hard charging after Mallard Creek(8-0-1) in the 4-A poll…