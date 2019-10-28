Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/28-11/2/19:Football Friday OPEN Week/Cross Country Regionals on Saturday at McAlpine Park, in Charlotte
10/28/19 Monday N/A Teacher Workday
10/28/19 Monday N/A 6:00 PM Coaches’ Meeting EG Media Center
10/29/19 Tuesday Soccer V Boys H 6:00 PM Randleman High School Senior Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
10/30/19 Wednesday N/A 1st Practice Date for Winter Sports
10/30/19 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
10/30/19 Wednesday N/A 5:30 PM Middle School Football vs. Allen Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
10/31/19 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
10/31/19 Thursday Soccer V Boys N/A All Conference Selections- online
11/01/19 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/02/19 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR SPRING AND FALL SPORTS
11/02/19 Saturday Cross Country V Boys-Girls A TBA State Playoffs Regionals McAlpine Creek Park District
11/02/19 Saturday Cheerleading V Girls A TBA Cheer Competition hosted by Cox Mill
11/02/19 Saturday Cheerleading JV Girls A TBA Cheer Competition hosted by Cox Mill
