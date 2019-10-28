Elon Moving Up After Big CAA Football Road Win

ELON, N.C. – With a big road win against Rhode Island over the weekend, Elon University football is receiving more votes in both polls on Monday, Oct. 28. In the STATS FCS poll, the Phoenix garnered 94 points while earning 18 votes in the AFCA Coaches poll after getting 72 in the STATS poll last week and zero in the AFCA poll.

STATS FCS Poll | AFCA Coaches Poll

In the AFCA poll, Elon’s is getting the sixth-most votes of teams outside the Top 25. In the STATS FCS poll, Elon checks in as the program with the 10th-most votes of those outside the Top 25 with 94.

Four CAA Football teams are among the Top 25 this week with No. 2 James Madison, No. 11 Villanova, No. 20 Stony Brook and No. 21 Towson in the STATS FCS poll. Elon, New Hampshire, Albany, Delaware and Richmond are all getting serious looks at the Top 25 this week with four of the five programs earning at least 94 points. In the AFCA poll, three CAA Football teams rank with No. 2 James Madison, No. 11 Villanova and No. No. 22 Towson with Elon, Stony Brook, Delaware, Albany and New Hampshire all getting votes.

Both of Elon’s non-conference FCS foes are continuing to receive recognition this week with North Carolina A&T sitting at No. 16 in both polls and The Citadel again receiving votes after beating Mercer over the weekend.

Returning home for Homecoming this weekend, the Phoenix will be home for each of the next two weeks with contests on Nov. 2 against William & Mary and Nov. 9 against Maine. Both games are set to kick at 2 p.m. on FloSports. Tickets to both games are available by clicking here.