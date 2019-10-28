Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Red Zone Youth Football Final Regular Season Standings
**********Playoffs Tonight at the High Point Athletic Complex:10U Oakview Cowboys vs. 10U Harvell Park Falcons 6:30pm….12U Oakview Cowboys vs. 12U Harvell Park Falcons 7:30pm…**********
2019 REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS
FINAL
Pee Wee League (Ages 7 and 8)
Conference Games Overall Games Greensboro Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Warnersville Center 2 2 0 0 4 6 6 0 0 2 Lewis Center 2 0 2 0 0 6 4 2 0 High Point Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Harvell Park Falcons 2 1 1 0 2 6 1 5 0 1 Brentwood Broncos 2 1 1 0 2 6 1 5 0
Mite League (Ages 9 and 10)
Conference Games Overall Games Greensboro Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Warnersville Center 5 4 1 0 8 6 5 0 0 2 Lewis Center 5 4 1 0 8 6 5 1 0 3 Windsor Center 5 3 2 0 6 6 4 2 0 4 Peeler Center 5 3 2 0 6 6 4 2 0 5 Glenwood Center 5 1 4 0 2 6 1 5 0 6 Leonard Center 5 0 5 0 0 6 1 5 0 High Point Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Brentwood Broncos 4 4 0 0 8 6 5 1 0 2 Harvell Park Falcons 4 2 2 0 4 6 2 4 0 3 Oakview Cowboys 4 0 4 0 0 6 0 6 0
Midget League (Ages 11 and 12)
Conference Games Overall Games Greensboro Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Warnersville Center 4 4 0 0 8 6 6 0 0 2 Lewis Center 4 3 1 0 6 6 4 2 0 2 Windsor Center 4 2 2 0 4 6 3 3 0 4 Leonard Center 4 1 3 0 2 6 2 4 0 5 Peeler Center 4 0 4 0 0 6 1 5 0 High Point Conference Team Name GP Win Loss Tie PTS GP Win Loss Tie 1 Brentwood Broncos 4 4 0 0 8 6 6 0 0 2 Oakview Cowboys 4 2 2 0 4 6 2 4 0 3 Harvell Park Falcons 3 0 3 0 0 6 0 6 0
