Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Red Zone Youth Football Final Regular Season Standings

**********Playoffs Tonight at the High Point Athletic Complex:10U Oakview Cowboys vs. 10U Harvell Park Falcons 6:30pm….12U Oakview Cowboys vs. 12U Harvell Park Falcons 7:30pm…**********

2019 REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS
FINAL
Pee Wee League (Ages 7 and 8)

										
				Conference Games				Overall Games	
				Greensboro Conference						
	Team Name 	        GP	Win	Loss	Tie	PTS	GP	Win	Loss	Tie
1	Warnersville Center	2	2	0	0	4	6	6	0	0
2	Lewis Center	        2	0	2	0	0	6	4	2	0
				High Point Conference						
	Team Name 	        GP	Win	Loss	Tie	PTS	GP	Win	Loss	Tie
1	Harvell Park Falcons	2	1	1	0	2	6	1	5	0
1	Brentwood Broncos	2	1	1	0	2	6	1	5	0

Mite League (Ages 9 and 10)

										
				Conference Games				Overall Games	
				Greensboro Conference						
	Team Name 	        GP	Win	Loss	Tie	PTS	GP	Win	Loss	Tie
1	Warnersville Center	5	4	1	0	8	6	5	0	0
2	Lewis Center	        5	4	1	0	8	6	5	1	0
3	Windsor Center	        5	3	2	0	6	6	4	2	0
4	Peeler Center	        5	3	2	0	6	6	4	2	0
5	Glenwood Center	        5	1	4	0	2	6	1	5	0
6	Leonard Center	        5	0	5	0	0	6	1	5	0
				High Point Conference						
	Team Name 	        GP	Win	Loss	Tie	PTS	GP	Win	Loss	Tie
1	Brentwood Broncos	4	4	0	0	8	6	5	1	0
2	Harvell Park Falcons	4	2	2	0	4	6	2	4	0
3	Oakview Cowboys	        4	0	4	0	0	6	0	6	0

Midget League (Ages 11 and 12)

										
				Conference Games					Overall Games	
				Greensboro Conference						
	Team Name 	        GP	Win	Loss	Tie	PTS	GP	Win	Loss	Tie
1	Warnersville Center	4	4	0	0	8	6	6	0	0
2	Lewis Center	        4	3	1	0	6	6	4	2	0
2	Windsor Center	        4	2	2	0	4	6	3	3	0
4	Leonard Center	        4	1	3	0	2	6	2	4	0
5	Peeler Center	        4	0	4	0	0	6	1	5	0
				High Point Conference						
	Team Name 	        GP	Win	Loss	Tie	PTS	GP	Win	Loss	Tie
1	Brentwood Broncos	4	4	0	0	8	6	6	0	0
2	Oakview Cowboys	        4	2	2	0	4	6	2	4	0
3	Harvell Park Falcons	3	0	3	0	0	6	0	6	0

