High School Football This Week(11/1/19) in and around Guilford County
**********All games set to kick off at 7:30, unless otherwise noted….**********
Dudley(7-2/2-1) at Southwest Guilford(6-3/2-1)
Ragsdale(4-5/2-0) at Grimsley(8-1/2-0)
Burlington Williams(5-4/2-2) at Southeast Guilford(6-3/4-0)
Southern Guilford(5-4/2-2) at Southern Alamance(6-3/3-1)
Northwest Guilford(2-7/0-3) at High Point Central(0-9/0-2)
Northeast Guilford(7-2/4-1) at McMichael(0-9/0-5)
Smith(1-8/0-3) at Western Guilford(4-5/0-3)
Morehead(3-6/1-4) at Northern Guilford(6-3/3-2)
High Point Andrews(4-5/1-3) at Trinity(0-9/0-4)
Eastern Guilford(5-5/3-2) OFF
Page(3-7/2-1) OFF
Wake Christian(5-5) at High Point Christian Academy(7-3) 7pm at the High Point Athletic Complex/NCISAA Playoffs Round One…
Bishop McGuinness(2-7/1-2) at Mount Airy(7-2/3-0)
Davie County(5-4/2-1) at East Forsyth(7-2/1-2)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.