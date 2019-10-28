High School Football This Week(11/1/19) in and around Guilford County

Posted by Andy Durham on October 28, 2019 at 12:15 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

**********All games set to kick off at 7:30, unless otherwise noted….**********

Dudley(7-2/2-1) at Southwest Guilford(6-3/2-1)
Ragsdale(4-5/2-0) at Grimsley(8-1/2-0)
Burlington Williams(5-4/2-2) at Southeast Guilford(6-3/4-0)
Southern Guilford(5-4/2-2) at Southern Alamance(6-3/3-1)
Northwest Guilford(2-7/0-3) at High Point Central(0-9/0-2)
Northeast Guilford(7-2/4-1) at McMichael(0-9/0-5)
Smith(1-8/0-3) at Western Guilford(4-5/0-3)
Morehead(3-6/1-4) at Northern Guilford(6-3/3-2)
High Point Andrews(4-5/1-3) at Trinity(0-9/0-4)
Eastern Guilford(5-5/3-2) OFF
Page(3-7/2-1) OFF

Wake Christian(5-5) at High Point Christian Academy(7-3) 7pm at the High Point Athletic Complex/NCISAA Playoffs Round One…
Bishop McGuinness(2-7/1-2) at Mount Airy(7-2/3-0)
Davie County(5-4/2-1) at East Forsyth(7-2/1-2)

