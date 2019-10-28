Lots of Guilford County Kids/Young Men playing football as Quaker Connections(Guilford College), in Saturday’s game vs. Hampden-Sydney

Final football score on Saturday, from the Armfield Athletic Center and the Herb Appenzeller Field on the Guilford College campus was, Guilford College 37, Hampden-Sydney 27…..

Guilford College was loaded with Guilford County football connections in that game on Saturday with Harrison Kiser(Page High School) as the Quakers’ punter and kicker…Kiser was 1-1 on field goals and 4-4 on extra point kicks…Kiser punted the ball four times, for a 44-yard average…Kiser with six kickoffs, with a 59.3-yard average….You also had Edrick Purnell, from Western Guilford High School as the up man on punt returns and kickoff returns for the Quakers…

Guilford had four locals starting on defense with Jeremiah Hedrick(Southern Guilford HS), Kahyree Lundy(Eastern Guilford HS), Josh Hayward(Eastern Guilford HS) and Jalen Stockham(Southeast Guilford HS)…

Lundy(Eastern Guilford) led the team(Guilford) in tackles with 6 solo and 6 assists for a Total of 12 Tackles…Lundy had a sack, two Tackles for a loss and a Pass Breakup…Hedrick(Southern Guilford) had 4 Solo Tackles and two assists for a total of 6 Tackles…Hayward(Eastern Guilford) had three solo tackles and three assists for a total of 6 Tackles and he had half a Tackle for a Loss and one Interception, that he returned for 15 yards….Stockham(Southeast Guilford) with 2 tackles and 2 assists for 4 Total Tackles..